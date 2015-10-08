Scotland 2-2 Poland: Late Lewandowski strike denies Scots qualification

A late Robert Lewandowski strike broke Scottish hearts with Poland's 2-2 draw denying Scotland any chance of qualifying for Euro 2016.

Lewandowski opened the scoring very early on with Jakub Blaszczykowski coming very close before the half-hour mark. A spectacular effort from Matt Richie helped the Tartan Army level things before the break, with his strike nestling into the far corner of the net in some style, too.

Arkadiusz Milik and Steven Naismith both had early opportunities in the second period before Steven Fletcher put Gordon Strachan's side ahead, they looked to have earned a crucial three points when Lukasz Piszczek and Kamil Grosicki could not find the net late on but it was the Bayern Munich striker who denied the hosts any hope of qualification.

Lewandowski's early strike

A lot of things had been said in the press during the week about the relationship between Lewandowski and Scotland - but they were unable to stop him from giving Poland the lead only three minutes into proceedings.

It proved too easy as Scott Brown and Darren Fletcher were bypassed in the midfield by Milik who slid the ball through to Lewandowski. The Bayern forward is certainly in-form and made no mistake from close-range, despite a hint of offside, as he slotted the ball underneath the diving foot of David Marshall.

Half opportunities

After the opening goal it took a long time for the game to get really going with the likes of Fletcher having half-chances on goal but it was Blaszczykowski who had the next real opportunity just before the half-hour mark when some swift build-up play fell to the winger - but he fired his effort narrowly wide of the post.

Ritchie equalises

On the stroke of half-time Scotland equalised in spectacular fashion, James Forrest did brilliantly out on the flank before he clipped into the middle to the feet of Ritchie who took a touch to open up the space before he did brilliantly to smash a curling effort beyond Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from 30 yards which nestled in the top corner.

Second-half frenzy

As soon as the whistle blew for the beginning of the second-half, drama ensued. Milik attempted a low drive goalwards, which looked destined for the bottom corner but Marshall managed to get down well to prevent the shot going in.

It was the turn of Scotland only moments later when Naismith timed his run perfectly to get on the end of Steven Whittaker's cross into the area, but the Everton man could have done a lot better when he miscued his shot and his half-volley went well wide of the target.

Fletcher takes the lead

Just after the hour mark Scotland managed to take the lead, Fletcher managed to find Ritchie in the midfield who managed to help the ball onto the Sunderland striker who opened his body beautifully to curl beyond Fabianski into the far corner.

Poland fightback

Poland attempted to fightback for the point entering the final ten minutes of the game - Piszczek came close as he set himself up 15 yards out after the Scotland defence fell asleep but his side-footed effort was just over the crossbar.

Three minutes from the end, Grosicki had the best and final opportunity to grab a point when he timed his run perfectly to get on the end of a cross but got way too much on his header goalwards.

Lewandowski strikes again

Hearts were broken in the dying seconds of the match when Lewandowski completed his brace to save the point. A dangerous free-kick was whipped towards the back post which managed to strike off the woodwork but Lewandowski was alive to the situation to strike home and crush Scotland’s hope of qualification with France on the horizon next summer.