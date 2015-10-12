Roma legend criticises Benatia

Roma legend Roberto Pruzzo says he would not welcome back former AS Roma defender Medhi Benatia who left the club for Bayern Munich in 2014.

The French-born defender appeared 33 times for the capital club, attracting the eye of some elite European clubs before eventually moving to Germany for a €26million fee.

Despite the hefty price tag, rumours of a return to Italy for Benatia have not silenced. In the summer, there was talk of Inter Milan manufacturing a bid for his services, however Karl-Heinz Rumminegge made it very clear that he would not be leaving the club.

Since then, speculation about a possible return to Roma have surfaced, with Kostas Manolas reportedly sought after by a number of clubs meaning a replacement would be neccessary should he leave.

Pruzzo speaks out

"Benatia left the club in a way I did not like," Pruzzo told Il Corriere dello Sport. He continued by saying that bringing Benatia back would "send the wrong message".

Pruzzo added that Roma "should not spend a lot of money" on someone who could become "disgruntled".

Speaking on club defender Leandro Castan, who was forced to undergo brain surgery and is on the road to recovery, he said the following:

"It is true we need a defender because Castan is having a difficult time which I am very sorry about. Maybe we will use a youth player until January although I hope Castan recovers and gets back to his best soon."

Tension in the air

This is not the first time that Benatia has been criticised by members of the AS Roma organisation.

In September 2014, after joining Bayern Munich, Benatia admitted he was "disappointed" to leave Roma, adding that the club needed the money and hence he felt he had to go. Roma's club president James Pallotta responded by saying he was sold for being a "poisonous liar".

Although his future may not be at Bayern, a return to Roma seems unlikely based on the atmosphere between the two parties.