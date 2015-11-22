FC Ingolstadt 04 3-1 SV Darmstadt 98: Schanzer produce storming second half to steal points

FC Ingolstadt hosted SV Darmstadt at the Audi Sportpark on Sunday night as the battle of the two promoted sides from the 2014-15 2. Bundesliga took place.

The hosts came into the game with slightly the better record, having won four and lost four of their opening 12 games. They had however scored just seven goals all season prior to this at an average of just over 0.5 goals per game.

Darmstadt sat in 13th place with three wins and five defeats through 12 matches. They had scored 13 this season, something which has allowed them to be competitive given the fact The Lilies have conceded just 16.

Just like the blueprint

The visitors took an early lead in this game, as a corner from Rausch was met by a header from captain Aytac Sulu.

A perfect start for Darmstadt and a third goal of the season for Sulu made the job all the more difficult for Ralph Hasenhüttl's team.

Ingolstadt were forced into an early change as Robert Bauer was brought on for Markus Suttner.

Darmstadt looked threatening from set pieces and looked very professional in their display. Neither side created many clear cut chances mostly due to the fact the away side were defending with a perfect structure.

Der Schanzer did come close just past the half hour mark when a Pascal Groß hit a free kick low and underneath the Darmstadt wall. The rebound then fell to Tobias Levels, who should have scored but somehow missed the target.

Turning the tide

Ingolstadt came out and started the second half with the intensity and purpose that the first 45 minutes had been sorely lacking.

Robert Bauer, who arguably wouldn't have even been on the pitch but for the early withdrawal of Suttner, brought the sides level with a sensational volley off the crossbar.

Two minutes later and the home side were given an opportunity to take the lead after a poor tackle from Costa Rican Junior Diaz on Groß. No arguments about the decision, and Moritz Hartmann converted the penalty to give Ingolstadt a 60th minute lead.

Suddenly, the Audi Sportpark sprung into life and the home fans began really upping the atmosphere. Darmstadt began their search for an equaliser with less than an hour left in the game having had their early lead eradicated.

Tobias Kempe and Mario Vrancic were introduced by Dirk Schuster to try and force the game, but the visitors failed to carve out an opening as the home side sat back for the win.

Slodoban Rajkovic was brought on for Junior Diaz with a few minutes left, though it wouldn't prove to be a positive change as Ingolstadt sealed the game.

An 88th minute cross from Alfredo Morales was met by the head of Hartmann, who bagged his second of the game and killed any chances of the visitors snatching a point.

A thoroughly professional second half from the home side who after the first 45 minutes looked like getting nothing from the game.

Der Schanzer move up to 8th with their 5th win of the season, bringing their goal difference to zero in the process, while Darmstadt sit 13th.