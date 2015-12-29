AC Milan defensive trio could depart in January

AC Milan may be making some changes along the back line come the January transfer window. Corriere dello Sport reports that Cristian Zapata interests Sampdoria while Philippe Mexes may move to Fiorentina. Alex could also depart.

The trio are out of contract in the summer and it would make sense for Milan to extract some kind of value from the three.

Youth movement

The Rossoneri currently sit sixth in the Serie A table, and have made a recent effort to incorporate youth. So far this season, the team has promoted 16-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and 19-year-old defender Davide Calabria from the youth system.

Other young players to make an impact this season include 24-year-old midfielder Andrea Bertolacci and 20-year-old central defender Alessio Romagnoli. Bertolacci and Romagnoli, who were both signed from AS Roma in the summer transfer window, are part of a young core that also includes 23-year-old defender Mattia De Sciglio and 21-year-old attacker M’Baye Niang.

On the way out

Given the recent infusion of youth, it certainly makes sense that the older defenders could leave the club. The trio of Zapata (29), Mexes (33) and Alex (33) haven’t been used as full-time players in Milan. Zapata has logged seven appearances in domestic play, while Mexes has only played in two matches. Alex leads the three with 10 appearances.

The Columbian defender Zapata signed for Milan from La Liga side Villarreal in 2012. Mexes and Alex each joined the Italian giants on free transfers. The Frenchman arrived from Serie A rivals Roma while Alex came to the northern club from European giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Statistics so far

Interestingly enough, all three central defenders have scored goals this season. Zapata netted in a victory against Udinese, while Mexes scored against Lazio. Alex’s goal came in a thrashing of Frosinone. The trio have also accumulated four yellow cards in only 19 combined domestic appearances.

Should all three leave, Romagnoli and Rodrigo Ely would be the only natural center backs on the roster.