Bayer Leverkusen - FC Ingolstadt 04 Preview: Die Werkself look to finish their season off on a high

After defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach last weekend, die Werkself will be looking to hit back against Ingolstadt and finish off their season with a win in front of their home fans.

Leverkusen are already looking forward to the beginning of next season's campaign, having secured Champions League football for the third time in as many years.

Ingolstadt, too, are visiting the BayArena on the back of a defeat. The Schanzer suffered a 2-1 loss to the league champions, Bayern Munich.

After a successful first season in the Bundesliga, Ingolstadt and their fans will be looking forward to their second year in the competition come next season.

As well as this being the last game of the season, it is also Ralph Hasenhüttl's final match in charge of die Schanzer, before he takes charge of newly-promoted RB Leipzig.

Key players

A player die Schanzer will have to keep an eye on throughout the game is Leverkusen’s free-kick specialist, Hakan Çalhanoğlu. The Turk has endured a reasonably poor season by his standards, and Çalhanoğlu will be looking to finish his poor season with a good performance in front of the Werkself fans.

Leverkusen will turn to club veteran, Stefan Kießling, to see them through their final game of the year. With Javier Hernandez out the German will be called upon to finish the campaign off on good terms. Kießling has netted four league goals this season, and will be looking to add to his not so impressive tally.

If Ingolstadt are to cause an upset at the BayArena, they will need their midfield general, Pascal Groß ,to be in fine form. Groß has managed to find the net just once this season, as well as providing six assists for his teammates.

Ingolstadt will need to keep Kießling quiet if they are to come away with any kind of result. This means Benjamin Hübner will have to be on top of his game. The Ingolstadt centre-back has been great all season, and could certainly find his way into the Bundesliga’s Team of the Season.

Can Kießling replicate his 2012/13 form and land Bayer three points? | Image credit: Kicker/Getty

Team News

Roger Schmidt's men will be without their top goal scorer, Chicharito. The Mexican superstar has been ruled out of Leverkusen's final game of the season after suffering a calf problem; it is not serious, however, and Schmidt said he could have played if necessary.

Leverkusen will also be without Lars Bender. Die Werkself's captain has been ruled out of the game against Ingolstadt with a broken hand.

Other absentees from the Leverkusen squad are; Wendell (ankle), Vladlen Yurchenko (knee), Tin Jedvaj (suspended), Jonathan Tah (sickness), and Kyriakos Papadopoulos (calf). Christoph Kramer is also a doubt for the game.

As for Ingolstadt and Ralph Hasenhüttl's men, all but Danilo Soares are fit ahead of the Leverkusen game.