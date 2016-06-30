Hamburger SV confirm the signing of Gian-Luca Waldschmidt

Hamburger SV have today announced the signing of German youngster, Gian-Luca Waldschmidt.

The young talent was unveiled as a HSV player this morning, from Eintracht Frankfurt, in a fee believed to be just under £1 million.

At just 20-years-old, the forward made 12 appearances for Frankfurt in the Bundesliga last season, and evidently impressed Bruno Labbadia in this short time.

The attacker, bustling with potential, first made his name playing for the Germany you national teams. He made a combined number of ten appearances for the U16 and U17s, scoring seven times. After spending his time developing at Frankfurt since 2011, the German has now made the decision to change allegiances and hopes to blossom his career under the guidance of Labbadia at Hamburg.

Waldschmidt in action for Germany U17s | Photo: DFB

The club confirmed this morning that Waldschmidt has penned a four-year deal with HSV, as die Rothosen hope to get the best out of the highly rated youngster. After signing his contract, Waldschmidt informed fans that he is already in training in preparation for pre-season: "I am now in a training camp to start, then I can get to know everyone." HSV's newest recruit is evidently eager to meet up with his new teammates, can he fit in and find his feet at Hamburg?

A busy window ahead for Hamburger SV?

Questions will be asked regarding the position that Waldschmidt will play at Hamburg, as the out-and-out attacker has been commonly recognised as both a wide and central forward. Ideally, it would be assumed that the youth of Waldschmidt and last seasons top scorer, Pierre-Michel Lasogga, will form a threat in attack for HSV.

Only time will tell if this is the case, but for now, understandably, HSV are pleased with their signing. The transfer window officially opens tomorrow, will HSV make any more recruitments?