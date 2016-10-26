DFB-Pokal - Round of 16 Draw: Bayern face Wolfsburg in biggest tie of the round

After an interesting second round in the DFB-Pokal, Sportfreunde Lotte caused yet another upset, eliminating Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Once again, the draw has given us some interesting matches to look forward to, as ever in the cup, there are still some minnows in and around the hat.

All games will be played on the 7th/8th February, unless stated otherwise.

Interesting matches

Two of the biggest names in the competition, Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg, will go head to head in what will certainly be an entertaining match to watch.

Another game to keep a close look at, is that of Sportfreunde Lotte who face off against 1860 Munich. Lotte have made quite the impact so far in the cup, eliminating two Bundesliga sides - Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen. The 3. Liga side will be hopeful of managing a result against 1860 Munich, who are just one tier higher than themselves, rather than the two tiers that Werder and Leverkusen are to them.

Speaking of underdogs, FC-Astoria Walldorf will face off against Arminia Bielefeld, Walldorf are the lowest ranked team who are still in the competition. The side currently play in the Regionalliga Südwest, which is the fourth tier of German football. They beat VfL Bochum in the first round, and most recently Bundesliga outfit, SV Darmstadt 98.

As ever, Borussia Dortmund are present in the competition, and they will be facing Hertha BSC in a game where they will certainly be favourites in - despite going all the way to penalties against 1. FC Union Berlin.

Round of 16 ties in full

Borussia Dortmund - Hertha BSC

Hamburger SV - 1. FC Koln

Sportfreunde Lotte - TSV 1860 Munich

SV Sandhausen - FC Schalke 04

Hannover 96 - Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich - VfL Wolfsburg

SpVgg Greuther Furth - Borussia Mönchengladbach

FC-Astoria Walldorf - Arminia Bielefeld