Skrypnyk gets the sack at Bremen

Bundesliga side Werder Bremen have axed manager Viktor Skrypnyk after a disastrous start to the campaign has condemned the Die Werderaner to the last spot in the league table.

The sacking, which comes a day after Bremen's 4-1 loss to André Schubert's Borussia Mönchengladbach, has also got rid of assistant coaches Florian Kohfeldt and Torsten Frings, who had followed Skrypnyk to the senior side from the Werder Bremen youth team before joining in 2014.

Bremen official statement

A statement released on Bremen's official Facebook and Twitter accounts said: "Head coach Viktor Skripnik and assistant coaches Florian Kohfeldt and Torsten Frings have been dismissed by Werder with immediate effect."

It continued, "U23 coach Alexander Nouri will take over first team duty on an interim basis. More information to follow."

Bremen sporting director, Frank Baumann said: "We have decided to take this step because after the game in Gladbach we were not convinced that with the existing (coaching) constellation we could promptly bring about a positive change." He added, "We would like to thank Viktor and his assistant coaches for their work in recent years."

An occurrence that was imminent

Currently rock bottom of the Bundesliga table, with an appalling goal difference of minus ten, Werder Bremen have been limping around with a whole host of injuries to the likes of Max Kruse, Niklas Moisander and Fin Bartels, who are set to be vital cogs in their wheel this season.

The 6-0 defeat on the opening day of the new Bundesliga defeat saw Bremen's defense get shrugged off effortlessly by Carlo Ancelotti's Bavarian giants as a Robert Lewandowski hat-trick had left Die Werderaner for dead.

The defeat at home to Augsburg saw Dirk Schuster's men comeback from a goal down to hand Skyrpnyk his second defeat of the league season. And last night's annihilation at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach drilled the final nail in the coffin for Skrypnyk, who had guided the men from North-West Germany to a 13th placed finish last season after having managed the Bremen youth side for over a year from 2013 to 2014.