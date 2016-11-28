Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sees long-term future at Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said that he can see himself at Dortmund after his current deal has expired.

The Gabon international has attracted interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid after becoming a key source of goals for the German giants in the three years he has been at the club, scoring 67 goals in over 100 games in the Bundesliga.

For the love of the fans

However, in a recent interview with Soccer Laduma, Aubameyang claimed that the passion of the fans and the city of Dortmund is enough for him to stay at the club after his current contract with the Ruhr club expires in 2020.

The 27-year-old striker said: “The fans of BVB are really incredible, it’s hard to describe what you feel when you play in front of them."

He continued, “The atmosphere they create, not just with the ‘Yellow Wall’, with the 25,000 fans present in each game, [but] for the whole 90 minutes, regardless of the result of the opponent.

Aubameyang added, “There are many things that the fans and the city of Dortmund generally appreciate. All of this has contributed to the decision to extend my contract to 2020 and I can imagine staying even longer.”

Hot goal scoring form

After bagging 25 goals in the league last season for BVB, Aubameyang has continued his incredible goal scoring form into this season, scoring 13 goals in 11 games this season, including the winning goal in the game against Bayern Munich last week.

Aubameyang was heavily linked with a move away from the Signal Iduna Park in the summer transfer window, with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Real Madrid all reportedly keen on taking Dortmund’s star player away.

In November however, it was revealed that, according to agent Vincenzo Morabito, Arsenal bid £80 million on the former Saint-Etienne forward in the summer, but Dortmund rejected the ludicrous offer from the Gunners.