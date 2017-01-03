Emir Spahic forced to leave Hamburger SV

The 36-year-old defender, Emir Spahic, who was playing for Hamburger SV since 2015, has been told to leave the club.

HSV have annouced the news on January 3rd that they have parted ways with him.

The central defender played 37 games with the Bundesliga side, 11 of which were played this season.

Not in the plans of Markus Gisdol for the second part of the season

HSV are currently in a difficult situation as they are at the wrong end of the table, sitting in 16th positiion with only three victories. The first one only arrived on December 4th, which has HSV fans worried about relegation once more. Thus the second half of their season must be vastly improved, if they want to avoid the relegation to 2. Bundesliga.

Therefoore the coach, Markus Gisdol, at the club since September 26th, and the board have decided to terminate the contract of their player as he is not in their plans anymore for the Rückrunde. The head coach declared on the official website of the club that this decision is "for the best" of both club and player.

On the look for another club once again

With many injuries, the player no longer fits in with the Bundesliga side. This decision has been taken after a long reflection period according to the head coach: "We have been working on a transformation process within the squad in the past few weeks." As a result, that decision was made.

It is the second time that the Bosnian player is released by his club in Germany. The first time it was at Bayer Leverkusen where he was forced to leave following a violent dispute with a steward at the BayArena. After this event, Emir Spahic had been told to find a new club, then he had joined HSV. Though now, he must find a new club again.