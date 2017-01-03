Sama in, Heidinger out at Fürth

On Tuesday, SpVgg Greuther Fürth confirmed the arrival of Stephen Sama and departure of Sebastian Heidinger.

Sama arrived from VfB Stuttgart in a deal believed to be around €100,000 and signed a two-and-a-half year deal at the Ronhof.

On the other hand, Heidinger leaves the Shamrocks after just a year in Fürth and is once again on the look out for a new club.

One in and one out, more to follow?

Sama has spent his youth with both Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool before moving onto Stuttgart, where he has found first-team opportunities hard to come by.

However, the 23-year-old did feature in five games during the Hinrunde and will be hoping to gradually work his way into the starting plans of Janos Radoki.

Sama and Radoki will be hoping they can help the club build on a poor first half of the season and kick on up the table in 2017.

Heidinger has already been and joined SC Paderborn 07 during their winter break training, though it remains to be seen whether or not they opt to keep him on permanently.

With the 30-year-old left-back gone, it looks like Philip Heise will be the new man in the door at Fürth. Stuttgarter Nachrichten suggest that a deal is close to being finalised.

Yildirim and Schindelmeiser have their say

Ramazan Yildirim, the Shamrocks' sporting director, was pleased to bring Sama to the club: "Stephen was brought up in the youth of Dortmund and Liverpool. He is a resolute tackler and brings a good mentality with him."

His opposite number at Stuttgart, Jan Schindelmeiser said: "We wish Stephen all the best with his new club. He has presented himself as an upstanding man. We are excited for him that he has got a new perspective in Fürth."

Quotes via SpVgg Greuther Fürth and VfB Stuttgart.