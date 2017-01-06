Rasmussen out, Flum in at St. Pauli

On Friday, FC St. Pauli announced the arrival of Johannes Flum and the departure of Jacob Rasmussen.

Flum joins from Eintracht Frankfurt and has penned a deal through until 2018, with the transfer fee remaining undisclosed.

As for Rasmussen, the talented Danish defender has swapped St. Pauli for a four-year stint at Rosenborg BK. Like Flum, the transfer fee has also not been disclosed.

Flum adds to midfield depth

The 29-year-old may have been hugely unfortunate with injuries during his last three seasons, especially in regards to his knee, but will no doubt still play an important role.

While with SC Freiburg, Flum showed how effective he can be and helped the club settle themselves in the Bundesliga from his super showings in central midfield.

Should he bounce back, St. Pauli will have the necessary driving force they need to lift themselves off the bottom of the table.

Sporting director, Andreas Rettig said: "In Johannes Flum we've signed an established Bundesliga player. We're delighted he opted to join St. Pauli despite having other offers."

The player himself explained, "I'm looking forward to my assignment at St. Pauli and want to use my experience to help the club achieve its objective of staying up."

Rasmussen exits after just six months

Despite having only arrived in the summer, Rasmussen is already on his way out of the club and heading for the top tier in Norway.

He arrived from Schalke 04 with high recommendations and potential, yet failed to break his way into the St. Pauli side.

With Sören Gonther, Philipp Ziereis, Lasse Sobiech and Marc Hornschuh all above him in the pecking order, and never made a first-team appearance.

He will wear the number five at Rosenborg, and said: "When I got the opportunity to come here, I did not have to think twice about it."

Rasmussen continued, "I like to have ball at my feet and join in with the build up. I am strong at heading and calm with the ball. It takes a lot to stress me."