Diagne joins Metz on loan

On Tuesday, Werder Bremen announced they had agreed a loan move for Fallou Diagne to join FC Metz.

The defender arrives in his former club and will remain there until the end of the 2017-18 campaign, in what is an extended loan.

Another short stint in Germany

The 27-year-old defender joined Bremen in the summer from Stade Rennais, but it was a move that never really worked out.

After conceding 10 goals in the 135 minutes he was on the pitch, Diagne hasn't featured for the first-team since matchday three and has been with the reserves.

Diagne arrived after getting things back on track with Rennais, as well as scoring five goals in just 22 games last season.

Previously, the Senegal international had been with SC Freiburg and enjoyed the best season of his career to date during the 2012-13 campaign.

His performances were hugely influential in the club reaching the UEFA Europa League, but a dip in form across the board saw him move to Rennais two years later.

Diagne now rejoins the club where he began his career in France, where he made 66 appearances in three-and-a-half years in Metz.

However, that was in Ligue 2. He will have the chance to prove his worth in the top division in France once more, with Metz currently sitting 12th in Ligue 1.

Baumann has his say

Speaking to the official Werder Bremen club site following the news, Frank Baumann was pleased to have organised a deal for both parties.

Baumann explained, “We have always made clear that we would like to find a sensible solution for the player. We have managed to do that with Fallou."

The sporting director concluded, "He will be moving back to his home club and can gain a high-level of match practice back in Ligue 1."