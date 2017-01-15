Bayern Munich complete signings of Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Süle

On Sunday morning, Bayern Munich confirmed the signing of Niklas Süle and Sebastian Rudy; they will join the Rekordmeister on July 1st 2017.

The former signed a five-year contract until 2022, while Rudy agreed a three-year deal until 2020. The two players are leaving TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and promising coach, Julian Nagelsmann.

The two German internationals arrive to strengthen as well as deepen the squad of the Bavarian outfit. Süle, the 21-year-old centre back will be the future of Bayern, as well as the Nationalelf, and will be able to improve alongside to Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Javi Martinez.

He is a rising star in German football, and he recently became a key player of Hoffenheim which are currently in fifth position with 28 points. He is often described as the new Boateng with his technical abilities, his long passing, his strength, his speed and his height.

On the other hand, Rudy - who has been with Hoffenheim since 2010 - is a versatile player and could be a good back-up in the midfield but also as a right-back. He is also a key player in Nagelsmann's team this season but over the previous years, playing 169 games for the club. He will also be a good addition at Bayern, who have once again shown their capacity to attract the best Bundesliga players to their club.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has his say

The chairman of the Bavarian squad and the current Bundesliga leaders declared on the official website: "We're very satisfied and delighted Niklas Süle and Sebastian Rudy are joining us. Signing two Germany internationals is an investment in FC Bayern's future." He also talked about the agreements with both club and players: "Sebastian Rudy joins us on a free transfer. In the case of Niklas Süle we have reached a fair and serious agreement with TSG Hoffenheim."

Sebastian Rudy is delighted to join the Rekordmeister: "It's an absolute dream for me to go to Munich. FC Bayern are one of the greatest clubs in the world." While the young centre-back reacted differently to leaving the club which helped him develop. "In terms of it being a farewell I feel a little wistful," but didnn't hide his pride at "maturing further with one of the best teams in the world".