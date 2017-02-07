Hakan Calhanoglu waives salary for four-month suspension

Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu has opted to waive his salary and will not be paid any bonuses either during his four-month ban which has been given by FIFA.

The 22-year-old Turkish International will miss the Champions League matches versus Atlético Madrid and the rest of the Bundesliga season. He will also miss Turkey's World Cup 2018 Qualifying match at home against Finland in March after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) banned the midfielder following a contract dispute with Turkish side Trabzonspor back in 2011.

''Although Bayer Leverkusen had nothing to do with the events in 2011, we are now being heavily punished. Now we're missing a very important player during a decisive part of the season.'', said Bayer Leverkusen's sporting director and former German International Rudi Völler. ''It's a heavy blow for Hakan, but also for us," he continued after the ban had been released.

Complicated situation

Whilst being under contract at Karlsruher SC at that time, Calhanoglu signed a contract with Trabzonspor in 2011 for a transfer. However he extended his contract with Karlsruhe instead and breached the agreement which he had signed earlier with the Turkish club. Trabzonspor therefore lodged a claim with FIFA in April in 2013.

Calhanoglu was also paid €100.000 after agreeing a deal and signing the contract with Trabzonspor. Now the Turkish International has to pay £86,000 in compensation to the turkish club in addition to the four-month ban.

"Bayer Leverkusen have absolutely no involvement in this but the club was hit hard on both a sporting and financial level by this sanction," said the 22-year-old free-kick specialist. "That is why it is clear to me that I cannot further damage the club and I will waive my salary for the duration of my ban," he continued.

Bayer Leverkusen also said that Calhanoglu is looking at what options he has for an appeal.

Quotes from Bayer Leverkusen