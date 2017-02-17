Hertha BSC extend with Niklas Stark until 2022

There is some good news for Hertha BSC fans before their clash with Bayern Munich on Saturday as Niklas Stark has prematurely extended his contract this Friday until 2022.

"These are very important news for Hertha BSC. Niklas has developed very well here with us, which has not ended yet. He is surely one of the most interesting German players of his age group and I am very happy that we could extend with him on a long-term basis," explained Hertha sporting director, Michael Preetz.

"The premature contract extension shows how happy I feel here at Hertha BSC and in Berlin. I feel an absolute trust and I would like to develop myself further with the club and with the team," commented Niklas Stark about his signature.

An impressive development

Stark began his footballing career at amateur side TSV Neustadt/Aisch, from where he moved to FSV Ipsheim 1984. In 2004, Niklas Stark followed his older brother to 1. FC Nürnberg at the age of nine and spent most of his young career in Nürnberg, where he played for eleven years. Stark's biggest youth achievement was winning the U17 Youth Bundesliga with 1. FC Nürnberg in 2012, which was followed by becoming the team captain of the U19 team in the following year.

The youngster was also given the chance of joining the first team's winter training camp. Since 2011, Stark has also played for the German youth national teams.

The Germany U21 international moved in Summer 2015 from 2. Bundesliga side 1. FC Nürnberg to Die alte Dame. The centre-back, who is adept in defensive midfield, has played 48 matches for Hertha so far, having scored three goals. During this current season, Stark only missed two games in the Bundesliga due to suspension. In all other games, the 21-year-old has been member of Pal Dardai's starting eleven. The old contract was originally dated until 2019.

Quotes from Hertha BSC