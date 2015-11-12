Rune Jarstein set for Hertha extension talks

After a series of good performances in recent weeks, Michael Preetz has admitted that there will be discussions between Rune Jarstein and Hertha BSC over a new deal for the Norway shot-stopper. Both kicker and the Berliner Zeitung say the talks will begin during the Winter break.

Jarstein has been extremely impressive

Jarstein is currently gearing up for the two-legged play-off tie between his homeland and Hungary, for a place in the UEFA European Championship finals next summer. While he is currently battling fellow Bundesliga goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland for the starting spot, there is no doubts at club level. After Thomas Kraft injured his shoulder, the 31-year-old has started every game and has only grown in stature and confidence.

His current nine-game run in goal has seen him concede 11 times, though he has been responsible for some stellar stops in that period and commanded his area superbly. Even if Kraft is fit again before Christmas, Jarstein will keep his place in goal. Hertha head coach, Pal Dardai, said: "Rune has done an excellent job so far. He will be playing in goal at least until Christmas."

Can Kraft get his starting spot back?

This news, understandably, was music to the Norwegian's ears: "My goal is to remain number one. I will continue to play - and indeed every game." This should see talks between Preetz and his representatives kick off soon, something that Dardai wants to see happen sooner rather than later: "Rune is a competitive person. I really want to keep him, so he should extend his contract. Michael Preetz has done this with Marvin Plattenhardt already. Therefore, I am hopeful."

With his contract expiring in the summer, it will be interesting to see how long he extends for. Thomas Kraft is a talented 'keeper and will be desperate to regain the number one spot he has held without challenge for the last four seasons. However, with Jarstein's current form it will be impossible for the 27-year-old to start straight away.