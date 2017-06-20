VfL Wolfsburg sign Belgian youngster Nany Landry Dimata

VfL Wolfsburg have completed their fourth summer signing by securing the signature of exciting Belgian prospect Nany Landry Dimata, tying the striker down to a five-year contract.

Promising striker hoping to repay faith as quickly as possible

The 19-year-old joins from Belgian Pro League side KV Oostende for an undisclosed fee, for whom he scored 12 goals in 29 league games last season as the club finished fourth and qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history.

Speaking to the club's official website, Dimata said that he is "very grateful" to Die Wölfe for affording him "the chance to play in the Bundesliga" at such a young age.

"I want to repay that faith in me", said the striker, adding that he is looking forward to playing and training alongside "a lot of top-class players who I can learn a great deal from."

Dimata did admit that moving from the Belgian league to one of the top leagues in Europe is "a big step up", but that the challenge is one that he is "really looking forward to".

Dimata has faced Bundesliga opposition previously in the form of FC Schalke 04.

Wolfsburg not wasting any time in the summer window

The former Standard Liege and Oostende man has appeared for Belgium's U17, U18, U19 and U21 sides and looks to have chosen them as his national side over the country of his birth, DR Congo.

Dimata was awarded the Pro League's Young Player of the Year Award for his displays in Belgium last season, with the award voted for by his fellow players. Previous winners include Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany and Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel.

Wolfsburg will hope to rectify what was almost a disastrous season last time around, as they needed to overcome Eintracht Brauschweig in the relegation play-off in order to stay in the Bundesliga for the 2017/18 season.

Die Wölfe have already signed John Brooks, Marvin Stefaniak and William from Hertha Berlin, Dynamo Dresden and Internacional respectively and have been boosted by the news that last season's top scorer Mario Gomez has committed his future to the club.