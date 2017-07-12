Vitolo to join Atletico Madrid after paying Sevilla release clause himself

In one of the most bizarre transfer moves that you'll see this summer, Spanish winger Vitolo has paid Sevilla his release clause out of his own pocket, in order to set up a move to fellow La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

Sorry, what?

Indeed, the 27-year-old paid the sum of 33 million Euros to Sevilla to release him from a five-year-deal that he signed just two days prior.

This all comes about due to a transfer ban currently imposed on Atletico Madrid, preventing them signing players after breaking rules regarding the 'tapping up' of young talents.

Eager to get their man, Atleti have essentially found a loophole in the system by making a private payment to Vitolo, who then used it to buy himself out of his contract at Sevilla.

However, with Atleti unable to field signings until January, Vitolo now moves back to his old club - Las Palmas - for whom he'll play for until January, when he can join up with Diego Simeone's squad and be officially registered as an Atletico Madrid player.

Better news for Atletico

It's been a tough few months for Atleti after the transfer ban and a Champions League semi-final defeat to neighbours Real Madrid, as they went on to lose out on main transfer target Alexandre Lacazette, who signed for Arsenal after the transfer ban was announced.

The Vitolo signing, however puzzling it may be, does bring some good news to the fans.

In a statement on their official website after the news broke, the club said; "Atletico de Madrid has reached an agreement with Victor Machin Perez, Vitolo, for the next five years after the football player rescinded his contract with Sevilla.

"Due to FIFA's sanction that forbids the club from registering football players during the current summer market, the player will play the first half of the season with Las Palmas and will join our team on January 1st 2018."