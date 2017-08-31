Divock Origi leaves Liverpool for Wolfsburg on a season-long loan deal

Divock Origi has been handed a golden opportunity for first-team football, as it was announced on deadline day that the striker has joined VFL-Wolfsburg on a season-long loan from Liverpool. 

Finally being handed a opportunity 

The 22-year-old has always seemed to struggle for regular first-team opportunities since arriving from Lille back in 2014, having only made 77 appearances in that time. 

Things seemingly picked up under Jürgen Klopp managing nine goals in 34 appearances, but the Belgian has struggled so far in the new campaign manging just nine minutes in the first four matches. 

In a World Cup year his father stated that his son needed to move away from Anfield for minutes, with Origi seemingly falling down the pecking order behind Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke. 

It is reported that the Bundesliga have paid a loan fee in the region of £6 million with no option for a permanent transfer, as it is also reported that there will be a clause in the deal to bring Origi back to Merseyside in January. 

 