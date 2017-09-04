England 2-1 Slovakia: Rashford's redemption sends Three Lions to the brink of Russia

England moved one step closer to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as a second-half goal from Marcus Rashford gave Gareth Southgate's side a crucial 2-1 win over Slovakia. 

The National Stadium was shook early on as Stanislav Lobotka put the visitors ahead after two minutes with a tidy finish, from there England continued to bang on the door to no avail before Eric Dier's equaliser in the 37th minute.

Southgate's side quickly turned the screw from there with good chances for Ryan Bertrand and Rashford, but couldn't add to the scoreline before the break.

The second-half got off to a hectic start with Adam Nemec and Dele Alli coming close, but it was Rashford's excellent effort just before hour mark secured a home comeback and moved them one step closer to Russia next summer. 