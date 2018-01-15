Ryan Giggs named as new Wales manager

Ryan Giggs has been named as the new Welsh national team manager, succeeding Chris Coleman who left in November.

Giggs has signed a four-year contract after he beat out Craig Bellamy, Osian Roberts and Mark Bowen during the interview process.

The former Manchester United winger made 64 caps for his country between 1991-2007, before retiring to focus on his club career.

Giggs’ comments

After the Welsh Football Association confirmed the appointment on social media, Giggs said: "I am so proud to have been given the honour of managing the national team.

"The challenges that we have ahead of us with the Nations League and qualification for UEFA Euro 2020 excite me a great deal.”

The 44-year-old said: "I can't wait to start working with the players as we prepare for those crucial games later in the year."

FAW chief executive Jonathan Ford said: "With his vast amount of experience having played, coached and managed the biggest club in the world, we are confident of a successful future for our national team."

Giggs’ career

This is Giggs’ first job as a manager in football, following an illustrious playing career that spanned over 20 years for Manchester United.

After his retirement as a player, Giggs was named as assistant manager at United under Louis van Gaal.

He was previously a coach under David Moyes, and took over following the Scot’s dismissal on an interim basis at the end of the 2013-14 season.

Giggs managed four games at the end of the campaign, winning two, drawing once and losing one game. He was praised for promoting several youth players, something Welsh football fans will draw inspiration from as several promising youngsters are coming through the ranks.

The new Wales manager has publically admitted his interest in several Premier League jobs since he left United, but has been unsuccessful due to his lack of experience as a coach.

Giggs famously lost out to Bob Bradley during the interview stage to be the next manager of Swansea City after the club sacked Francesco Guidolin.

Giggs’ first chance to make an impression as Wales manager will come in the China Cup, a friendly tournament in March.

Wales will face China PR in the semi-finals on 22 March, before facing either Uruguay or Czech Republic in the final/third place play-off.