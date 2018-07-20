Jann-Fiete Arp snubs Bayern Munich to stay at Hamburg

Jann-Fiete Arp has signed a contract extension with Hamburger SV, despite apparent intense interest from Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old, one of Germany’s hottest prospects, has committed until 2020 with the Red Shorts, and will play for them in the 2. Bundesliga this season.

Superb scoring record

Arp’s record at youth level has meant he has always been on the radar of bigger clubs, including Chelsea as well as Bayern. For Hamburg, he scored 37 goals in 45 games for the under-17s and nine in nine for the under-19s, whilst he has also scored 18 goals in 19 games for the Germany Under-19 side.

He made his first team debut for Hamburg against Werder Bremen in September 2017, and scored his first goal in his second appearance, a 2-1 defeat at Hertha BSC. His first start followed, against VfB Stuttgart, and another goal contributed towards a 3-1 win.

Despite that, and Hamburg’s struggle for goals, he was largely protected from the battle against relegation, but still made 18 appearances in the Bundesliga over the course of the campaign.

Bayern’s interest in him, potentially as a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, has been reported for many months, and it was expected that a deal between the two clubs would soon happen. Although the extension only adds another year, which is unlikely to ward off any long-term suitors, Arp has shown loyalty to a club he has been with since he was 10.

Arp never wanted to leave

“He knew as soon as we were relegated that he wanted to stay here and do all he could to help achieve promotion,” said Hamburg’s sporting director Ralf Becker. “It’s a great sign for us that such a key prospect like Fiete is staying with us,” he added, “despite the offers on the table for him.”

“To leave this club after relegation was never an option for me,” insisted Arp himself. “Instead I wanted to give something back.” He finished by saying that “it was clear to me very quickly that my journey here at HSV is not over yet.”

By staying at the club, Arp is likely to get much more playing time this season in the 2. Bundesliga, and will be one of the key men Hamburg look to as they look to bounce back to the Bundesliga at the first time of asking.

Quotes via Hamburger SV.