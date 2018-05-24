Holstein Kiel appoint Tim Walter as new head coach

Holstein Kiel have appointed Tim Walter as the successor to Markus Anfang as head coach.

Walter, who recently left his post in charge of Bayern Munich II, has signed a two-year contract.

Anfang led the Storks to third in the 2. Bundesliga this season, but left to join 1. FC Köln following the club’s defeat in the Relegation play-off to VfL Wolfsburg.

Success in the Bayern youth set-up

Walter began his coaching career with Karlsruher SC, managing their under-17s and under-19s before moving to the Bayern set-up in 2015.

He was in charge of their under-17s for two years, culminating in winning the B-Junioren-Bundesliga last year, sealed with a 2-0 win over Werder Bremen in the national final.

For the past season he has been in charge of the second team, or under-23s, in the Regionalliga Bayern, with his team finishing second, nine points behind the champions, 1860 Munich’s first team. The club decided not to renew his contract at the end of the campaign, despite being held in high regard, with Walter stating his intention to move into a higher league.

Kiel’s number one choice

Kiel’s interest in the 42-year-old had been reported for a number of weeks, with the confirmation coming on Thursday evening.

Walter said he was “full of anticipation” for taking on his new role, having had “good discussions” with the club’s hierarchy during talks. He added that he believe the club can “continue the positive development of recent years.”

Managing Director Wolfgang Schwenke said that Walter had been the club’s top choice, saying that he “embraces our concept of promotion and developing young players.” He too is confident that the club can build on the progress it has made in the last few years, rising from the Regionalliga Nord to the brink of the Bundesliga.

The new coach will be unveiled by the Schleswig-Holstein at the end of June.

Quotes via Holstein Kiel.