Enric Gallego latest in the door at Getafe

Getafe have made their third signing of the summer, with forward Enric Gallego the most recent player to move to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Los Azulones paid the 32-year-old’s €6 million release clause to Huesca, following the minnow’s relegation from the Spanish top flight.

Huge rise in return

Gallego scored five goals in 19 appearances for the El Alcoraz side after joining in the January transfer window from La Liga 123 team Extremadura, where he finished joint third top scorer in the second division after 15 goals in his 19 games in the first half of the season.

It has been a meteoric rise for the striker given the fact he was playing in Spain’s third tier less than a year ago with UE Cornella and now he could feature in Europe, following Getafe’s qualification for the UEFA Europa League.

He passed his medical last Wednesday and will join the team for pre-season before being presented to the media on Friday.

The striker is the third new player through the door at the Madrid club, joining Raul Garcia and Jack Harper. There are also a number of returning loanees, including Ivan Alejo, but many of these players are likely to be sent out again with up to a further four new faces expected at the Coliseum.

Gallego will have plenty of competition for a place in José Bordalas’ side with no less than six strikers now on the books at the club.

Both he and Harper will hope to get plenty of game time with the side in three different competitions but the great form of Jaime Mata, Angel Rodriguez and Jorge Molina, as well as the emergence of Hugo Duro, will certainly make it tough to force their way into the starting eleven.