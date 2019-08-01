Rafael Leao joins AC Milan from OSC Lille

The 20-year-old Portuguese striker, Rafael Leao, was officially announced as an AC Milan player today after his transfer from OSC Lille.

The transfer is a deal worth €30m-plus €5m in bonuses, and the player has signed a contract to make €2m per year plus bonuses.

Sending a Young Defender the Other Way

Related to this deal is a deal worth €5m to send the 19-year-old Portugual U19 and Milan youth team's centre back, Tiago Djalo to Lille on a permanent transfer. Djalo is in France now to complete his medicals.

Djalo was only purchased by Milan in January and ironically Leao and Djalo were teammates at Sporting CP's B team in Portugal back in 2017.

Promising Young Talent

As a powerful young striker, Leao has drawn comparisons to players like Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo when they were his age.

He could become an important part of Milan's remodelled attack, as the club has sold Patrick Cutrone to Wolverhampton and is working on a deal to send another young Portuguese striker, André Silva, away from the club.

Leao brings height to Milan's strike force and an aerial threat that they have been missing for some time, particularly on set pieces. He is a powerful striker with impressive finishing that should help Marco Giampaolo's new, more attacking approach at Milan.

Leao scored eight goals for Lille last season in 24 appearances for the club. Milan are counting on him scoring many more in the red and black.