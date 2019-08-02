Angel Correa reiterates his desire to join AC Milan

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa has given his word to AC Milan notwithstanding a strong push from Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco

However the stumbling block remains a conclusive agreement between AC Milan and Atletico Madrid on the transfer fee, according to Sky Sport Italia. Milan have been working on signing the 24-year-old Argentine striker for over a week now and everything seemed like a done deal last week until Andre Silva's proposed move to AS Monaco collapsed at the final moment. Milan are offering €45m with bonuses included, distant from Atleti's €55m demand fee.

In recent days, there has been conspicuous interest for the Argentine international from Valencia and AS Monaco but his preferred choice is the Italian giant. He turned down Monaco's approach despite the Ligue 1 side enticing Atletico with a much better offer in comparison to Milan's offer. Milan, nevertheless, are still in the driving seat with personal terms already agreed and would use also his desire to join the Rossoneri as leverage in the deal.

Why are Milan keen on Correa?

Despite signing rising Portuguese forward Rafael Leão, Milan still insists on bringing in Correa. The Argentine International is seen as an ideal partner for Krzysztof Piatek in Marco Giampaolo's 4-3-1-2 system. A more experienced striker is preferred so as to consume pressure and take some attention from Leão, who is set to replace Patrick Cutrone.

Correa is technically sound and is best utilized as a supportive striker. He is powerful, pacey and also an accomplished dribbler. A Correa-Piatek partnership would be an intriguing one. Correa is good defensively with an impressive 69 tackles won in the last two seasons. He often operates outside the box, drawing defenders away while giving freedom to the number nine to score. As said he is not much of a creator nor goalscorer but his work rate and movement causes havoc to defenders.

Other arrivals

Milan have so far confirmed three summer signings, most recently is the Portuguese U-21 star Rafael Leão from Lille for €30m with his fellow countryman Tiago Djalo moving the other direction. Rade Krunic and Theo Hernadez are the other official confirmations. However, Brazilian defender Leo Duarte has completed his medicals and signed a five-year deal subject to a work permit. Algerian midfielder Ismaël Bennacer has also joined the Rossoneri but he is currently on vacation after successfully winning the AFCON tournament last month.