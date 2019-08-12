Valencia Season Preview: Aiming for further improvement at Mestalla

Transfer Business

It's been a productive summer for Els Taronges, they've strengthened the spine of their side from keeper to striker.

Jasper Cillessen could prove somewhat of a coup as the out of favour shot-stopper has arrived from Camp Nou. A free transfer arrival of former loanee Eliaquim Mangala could prove shrewd and Denis Cheryshev along with Maxi Gomez will add to an already potent attack.

A small number of departures haven't upset the squad too much and with the focus on the additions, it makes them a stronger side in La Liga.

Manager

Marcelino has transformed Valencia from a mid-table side to a regular top four challenger.

In his two full seasons in charge has has virtually cemented fourth place in La Liga as his own, he'll be keen to mark his third full season in the same way at the very least.

The former Spanish Under 21 international knows the top division in his native country inside out and is one of the most respected coaches around.

Having managed Racing Santander, Sevilla and Villareal before accepting the post at the Mestalla he boasts a win percentage of 46.44 in his managerial career to date.

Should the national job become available in the coming years the 53 year old will be a leading contender.

Player To Watch: Jasper Cillessen

Not many would suggest that a goalkeeper would be a player to watch for an upcoming season but the capture of the Dutch international is impressive.

Having featured just five times for Barcelona after his transfer from Ajax he arrives with a reputation to restore and a point to prove.

Still aged just 30 he has plenty of years left for a player of his position and Valencia could have nabbed him just as he reaches the peak of his career.

One For The Future: Maxi Gomez

Recently arrived from Celta Vigo the Uruguayan striker was a wanted man across Europe.

A steady scorer in his time in Spain had a number of top level clubs vying for his services but it was Valencia that won the race. They paid a reasonable fee and sent two players in exchange to land Gomez's signature.

He has signed a five year deal with a whopping £140m release clause added to protect their asset.

Predicted Finish

Ruling out the big three in the division the aim will once again be to claim that last remaining Champions League place by finishing fourth.

There will be strong challenges from the likes of Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao but Valencia are the best placed to continue their grip on that best of the rest situation.