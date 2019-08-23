Match Preview: Lazio vs Sampdoria 

Eusebio Di Francesco Makes His Debut for Sampdoria

After a productive 2017-2018 season, Lazio followed up with a disappointing season in 2018-2019 missing Champions League once again. In hopes to achieve Champions League this season, the past summer was fairly busy for the Biancoceleste. The club was active bringing in players such as Denis Vavro, Manuel Lazzari, and Jony Rodriquez while also keeping notable players Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ciro Immobile, and Luis Alberto. With a productive summer, Lazio will look to start the season on a positive note as any early loss could end up being costly.

As for Sampdoria, new coach Eusebio Di Francesco makes his home debut for his new club. After Marco Giampolo decided to leave the club this past season for AC Milan, Sampdoria decided to turn to ex-Roma coach who had been fired last season. The coach now returns with a fresh outlook and hope to start with a win.

Sampdoria haven't been that active in the market this summer as they lost Denis Praet and Joachim Anderson while being able to bring in Jakub Jantko. After losing key members of the team, Sampdoria will hope their leading goal scorer from 2018-2019 Fabio Quagliarella will pick up were he had left off last season.

The past four meetings for Lazio have been good vs Sampdoria. The Biancoceste have won three and tied one in the last four games against the Blucerchiati. The hosts have a bad record at home against Lazio losing five of their last six-game against them. A trend that the Biancoceleste hope to continue come this Sunday at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris.

Injury and Suspension Updates

Lazio will have injuries to start the season. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Felipe Caceido, and Wallace dos Santos are listed as doubtful, while Adam Marusic and Jordan Lukaku are unavailable.

Sampdoria will have injuries as well with Depaoli and Maroni being unavailable.

Both teams have no suspensions.

Predicted Line ups

Lazio (3-4-2-1): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Lucas Leiva, Parolo, Lulic; Luis Alberto, Correa; Immobile

Sampdoria (4-3-3): Audero; Bereszynski, Colley, Murillo, Murru; Linetty, Ekdal, Jankto; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella, Ramirez

Key Clashes

The Capocannoniere winner, Fabio Quagliarella looks to continue his dominate performance from a season ago which saw him score 26 goals. The leading goal scorer was a major factor with the team winning games last season.

As for Lazio, Ciro Immobile will look to lead the way in the attack up front. After another productive season with 19 goals in all competitions, the Neapolitan looks to continue his dominance with the Biancoceleste.

Since arriving to the club he’s been the most productive player for the squad in the past three seasons. With both players wanting to continue with their recent success for their clubs, expect both to have a strong start to the season.