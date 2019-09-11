A.S Roma vs U.S Sassuolo: Can Roma get their first win of the campaign?

A.S Roma will host U.S Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome for matchday three's Serie A tilt during Sunday's early evening fixture. Kick-off is at 5:00 PM BST.

The match will be refereed by Daniele Chiffi.

Story Behind the Game

The international break is finally over and with it brings a bevvy of storylines to follow coming out of it. The transfer deadline closed shortly after matchday two, and both clubs will have some new faces on the pitch.

Both managed to bring in some important acquisitions before the deadline closed as Roma brought in central defender Chris Smalling from Manchester United, and attacking midfielder/winger Henrikh Mhkitaryan from Arsenal FC. Sassuolo themselves did some business coincidentally with their opponents on Sunday, as they took Gregoire Defrel on loan with an obligation to buy from Roma not to mention also adding defensive re-enforcement in Vlad Chiriches.

Where the momentum follows from the first few weeks will also be interesting as the clubs may have differing views on how the season is progressing with Sassuolo being the happier of the two.

Sassuolo is coming into the match against the Giallorossi on a high after absolutely destroying Sampdoria 4-1, with the Genoa-based club coached by Eusebio Di Francesco who managed both clubs in the past. This having come off a tight 2-1 loss to Torino on the opening day of the season, which was hotly contested.

Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi will surely be looking to leave his mark on the fixture and push his men to get a result as he was heavily linked with a move to Roma this summer to replace caretaker manager Claudio Ranieri, but was ultimately the second choice and stayed in Reggio Emilia.

Roma, on the other hand, is still searching for their first win of the season and will be hoping they can secure the three points for Paulo Fonseca in front of the home fans on the third crack. Roma is coming off two thrilling matches to open the season, as they drew 3-3 against C.F.C Genoa, and 1-1 with fierce rivals S.S Lazio in the Rome derby. The draws couldn't be different from each other as Roma dominated the game against Genoa, but held on against Lazio as they hit the bar four times.

Roma has won 57% of the fixtures against Sassuolo, while they've drawn 24%, and Sassuolo have only managed to win 19%.

Team News

Another season has started, and so have the injuries for Roma. Unable to escape the untenable amount of muscle injuries of the 18-19' season, this year has started much the same with multiple first-team members missing the tie.

Cengiz Under is the latest to join the list, as he went down with a muscle strain in his leg while on international duty with Turkey, and is expected to miss five weeks of action.

Diego Perotti is still out of the team with a strain in his left quadriceps muscle, which should still have him on the sidelines for a few more weeks at least.

Full-back Davide Zappacosta will also miss out on Sunday with a calf injury.

Newcomer Henrikh Mhkitaryan should be expected in the first 11 while Nikola Kalanic will make his debut from the bench.

Chris Smalling is in doubt of starting the match as he's pulled up with a muscle injury that could keep him out of the tie.

Leonardo Spinazzola is expected to be called back into the team after suffering an injury keeping him out of the first two games.

Sassuolo will be without left-back Rogerio who suffered a knee injury, and it's not yet known how long he will be out of action for.

Defrel is expected to re-debut for Sassuolo after making his protracted move to the Mapei Stadium.

Predicted Lineups

A.S Roma (4-2-3-1): Lopez, Kolorov, Fazio, Mancini, Florenzi, Veretout, Cristante, Mhkitaryan, Pellegrini, Zaniolo, Dzeko

U.S Sassuolo (4-3-3): Consigli, Muldur, Marlon, Ferrari, Peluso, Duncan, Obiang, Locatelli, Berardi, Traore, Caputo

Key Clashes

Dominico Berardi vs Aleksander Kolorov

Coming off an outstanding hat-trick against Sampdoria, Dominico Berardi will be hoping to bring that red hot form against the side he has been linked with for the last several seasons. He comes up against the ageing, but still wonderfully talented veteran Aleksander Kolorov, who's shown with his goal against former club Lazio and assist for his national team that he still has some gas left in the tank.

Pedro Obiang vs Jordan Veretout

While Obiang has already managed to make his debut Veretout has yet to don the Giallorossi jersey since making his move from Fiorentina. Much is expected of the 26-year-old Frenchman, and his absence in the team is already keenly felt as Roma have had trouble protecting the defence and winning the ball back in their own half of the field. The two midfielders will battle for the centre of the pitch and the one that comes out on top will likely be on the winning team at the end of the 90 minutes.

Marlon/Gian Marco Ferrari vs Henrick Mhkitaryan/Edin Dzeko

Opponents last week on international duty, but teammates this week for their clubs the game may rest on what chemistry between Mhkitaryan and Dzeko can conjure up. Three goals and an assist between them in the Armenia-Bosnia and Herzegovina match it appears they're coming into peak form. With a relatively little amount of time to train before the match though they will need to figure out each other's games while on the pitch Sunday. If the centre-back duo of Marlon and Ferrari can deal with them and make things difficult to link up the frustration Dzeko often let out last season may re-emerge, and give Sassuolo a glimmer of hope.