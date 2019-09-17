Napoli 2-0 Liverpool: Reds stunned in Naples

Liverpool saw themselves undone by a contentious penalty and calamitous mistake at the back in their first UEFA Champions League fixture of the 19/20 season, the goals scored by Dries Mertens and Fernando Llorente.

Story of the match

Both teams started brightly in Naples, Liverpool doing well to catch the hosts on the counter twice in the opening minutes, using Mohamed Salah’s pace to break on Napoli.

But the first real chance of the game came for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, as Fabián Ruiz forced a fantastic double save from Adrian.

Hirving Lozano's follow-up effort found the back of the net but the flag was already raised for offside.

Liverpool’s first real chance came in the 20th minute when Fabinho dispossessed Lorenzo Insigne and Jordan Henderson’s lofted ball into the box found Sadio Mane in space, who fired at Alex Meret.

A fantastic bit of play saw Jurgen Klopp’s side come close to finding an opener on 40 minutes, James Milner’s cross to Salah was blocked for a corner, the winger being in acres of space.

From the resulting corner, Milner’s cross finds Roberto Firmino in the box but the forward’s header was directed just wide.

It may have been a quiet first half on the face of it, but an exciting 45 minutes of football took place at the Stadio San Paolo. Both sides were defensively solid, but good chances were created at either end.

Liverpool received an early scare in the opening minutes of the second half as Adrian was forced to make a fantastic save to deny Mertens, who’s volley was tipped over the bar by the Spaniard.

Liverpool broke on 54 minutes, but Mane’s overhit pass prevented the Reds from capitalising on a fantastic counter - they did everything right except the final ball.

Andy Robertson received the first booking of the game for an off-the-ball challenge on Callejón, pulling on the Winger’s shirt.

Milner was next to go into the book for a foul on Callejón on 60 minutes, the winger making the most of the challenge. The midfielder was substituted for Georginio Wijnaldum shortly afterwards, Insigne also made way for Piotr Zieliński.

Liverpool should’ve taken the lead on 65 minutes but Meret made a fantastic save to deny Salah, who attempted to make the most of an error from Napoli’s back line. His effort was aimed towards the bottom corner, but was tipped round the bar by the young goalkeeper.

Ancelotti then made his second change, replacing Lozano with former Tottenham Hotspur forward Llorente.

The home side’s final substitution saw Allan replaced by Elmas, the midfielder had gone down with cramp just minutes before.

Liverpool’s hard work was undone on 81 minutes as Robertson conceded a contentious penalty, Mertens converted from the spot.

But Napoli ensured their result wasn’t in vain as Llorente sealed the victory for the home side.

Virgil Van Dijk’s poor back pass wasn’t picked up by a red shirt and the forward was able to capitalise and slot it past Adrian.

It ended in disappointment for Liverpool for the second year running, the Reds experiencing a 1-0 loss against the Italians in the group stage last year.

Take-aways from the match

VAR continues to cause controversy

The biggest talking point from this game will, of course, be the penalty given away by Robertson to gift Napoli their opener.

There will be much debate, but replays showed minimal contact from the full-back, if any at all. The decision, however, stood and VAR didn't step in to overturn Felix Brych's initial decision.

Liverpool fans were left furious, especially after VAR failed to award them a penalty on Saturday in the Premier League.

Napoli's positive start

The Italian club were furious last season after being drawn into a group with the Merseyside club and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

They may be in a group with Liverpool again, but they'll more than fancy themselves to qualify from Group E this time around, and their start to this campaign will see them go on with great confidence.

No need to panic for Jurgen Klopp

The good news for Liverpool is this was their toughest group stage fixture, but their away form will need to improve this year.

You'd definitely fancy the Reds to emerge victorious in each of their remaining group games, but this result will surely give them a wake up call and emphasise the need for more solid performances going forward.

Stand-out players

Kalidou Koulibaly put in a fantastic defensive display, doing really well to handle the pace and the movement of Liverpool’s front three.

The whole of Napoli's defence was well-drilled and limited Liverpool, but the Senegalese international was the stand-out performer for the home side.

Fabinho was immense for Liverpool tonight. The midfielder was defensively sound, making well-timed tackles and winning the ball back in dangerous areas, setting the Reds off into attack.

His reading of the game and decision making was spot on and despite the loss, could've been man of the match.