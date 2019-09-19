Lazio Vs CFR Cluj: Lazio look to bounce back after upset loss to SPAL

Lazio aim to return to the win column when they travel to Romania where they will play CFR Cluj. The Biancoceleste come off a disappointing loss to SPAL in their last match as Jasmin Kurtic scored in the 92nd minute to beat Lazio 2-1. Simone Inzaghi will look to have his squad ready for their first match of Europa League. It is an important match and he will have his men focused for their game as they don’t want to start the qualifying group in the wrong direction.

Ciro Immobile, Luis Alberto and Stefan Radu have not travelled for this match and are resting. The team will most likely go with Felipe Caicedo and Joaquin Correa upfront, so expect a different squad to start this match compared to the one against SPAL. It will be interesting to see how the Simone Inzaghi and his men approach this match as the Biancoceleste have been unable to find consistency. Last season was a similar situation where the club won key games but disappointed in games which should have been won.

CFR Cluj come to this game with a lot of confidence as the Romanian team has returned to their winning ways after three consecutive losses. After losing to Slavia Prague 1-0, which eliminated the Romanian team from Champions League, Cluj will use their recent success as extra motivation going into their match against Lazio. The club is currently in first in the Liga I and will look to build off that as well. Expect a very open end to end game which could involve a lot of scoring.

Injuries and Suspensions

CFR Cluj: None

Lazio: Luiz Felipe out, Jordan Lukaku out, and Adam Marusic is suspended

Expected Line Ups

CFR Cluj (4-3-3): Arlauskis; Camora, Burca, Cestor, Susic; Aurelio, Djokovic, Bordeianu; Paun, Omrani, Deac

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Correa, Caicedo; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Berisha, Jony; Bastos, Acerbi, Vavro

Clash of Players

While the starting line up hasn’t been announced, expect for Simone Inzaghi to have a different squad compared to the one against SPAL. A player to consider is Valon Berisha, who recently had a successful game for Kosovo in the UEFA European Championship Qualifying game. The midfielder had two goals versus England and looked very strong. The forward came to Lazio last year from FC Red Bull Salzburg, however, had a disappointing season as injuries kept him out of the line up most of the season. With a possible return to the line up against Cluj, it can be expected the forward would come out strong and provide a strong game for Lazio.