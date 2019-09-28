Lazio vs Genoa: The Biancocelesti will look to keep pace for fourth place against the Rossoblu

Lazio will return to the Stadio Olimpico where they will host Genoa. The Biancocelesti’s recent game against Inter Milan had them losing 1-0 in a hard-fought game. Throughout the match, Lazio had numerous chances to score to equalize the game against the Nerazzurri, however, were unable to capitalize on their chances. Joaquin Correa had a strong game against Inter, who had many quality scoring chances, yet he was unable to take advantage of his opportunities.

The narrative seems similar to last season as Lazio continue to create many scoring chances in their matches, although, they have been unable to capitalize. It is an unfortunate circumstance which has cost the Biancocelesti many points this season and Simone Inzaghi is hoping that this will not happen frequently as it did last season.

Lazio started their season strong against Sampdoria and AS Roma, however, since then the club has seen their form slide as they have won only one of their previous four matches. Lazio looked strong in their recent two performances against Parma and Inter Milan, which they will look to build off of.

Genoa had a strong start to their season which had them tie and win their first two matches, however, two losses and a draw followed. The Rossoblu’s strong start has diminished and they will look for a stronger performance against the Biancocelesti. Genoa’s recent match against Bologna had the Rossoblu rewarded a penalty kick late in the match at the 78th minute. Goalkeeper Ionut Radu was fortunate as Nicola Sansone’s shot had struck the crossbar allowing Genoa to leave with the draw.

Although having a scoreless draw in their recent match, Cristian Kouame had a strong start to the season. The 21-year-old has scored in three of Genoa’s five matches this season and continues to impress for the Rossoblu. Genoa decided to keep the striker this past summer and, so far, it has benefitted the club.

In the last four games between Lazio and Genoa, each team has won two games, with their recent match having Genoa win a thriller against Lazio at the Luigi Ferraris. Genoa received a last-minute goal from Domenico Criscito which helped Genoa come back from being down 1-0 to end up winning 2-1.

Team news

Lazio

Unavailable: Radu (Fever)

Genoa

Unavailable: Sturaro (Injured) Doubtful: Biraschi (Injured), Goldaniga (Injured)

Predicted line-up

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha – Bastos, Acerbi, L.Felipe – Lulic, Lazzari, Parolo, Luis Alberto, Milinkovic-Savic – Correa, Immobile.

Genoa (3-5-2): Radu – Romero, Zapata, Criscito – Barreca, Ghiglione, Schone, Lerager, Radovanovic – Pinamonti, Kouame.

Key clashes

Inzaghi’s name has been rumoured early in the season with the possibility of being relieved of his duties from Lazio. The speculation has been that Gennaro Gattuso is a possible candidate to replace the Italian coach. Expect Inzaghi to have his men prepared and focused for their match against Genoa. Lazio has been unfortunate this season as they’ve been unable to score on their chances. While Inzaghi’s decision making in games has been questioned, overall, the coach has fielded a team which has seen Lazio on the unfortunate side so far this season.

Expect Ciro Immobile to start against Genoa and be prepared for this match since coming off the bench in his previous match versus Inter and after his behaviour against Parma. Expect the striker to come out strong in this match as he will surely want to repay the Biancocelesti fans after his outfall with Inzaghi.

Genoa will look to get back into the win column with a familiar face returning to the Stadio Olimpico. Goran Pandev will be in the lineup and will most likely be coming off the bench, however, when the forward is used, he has made it difficult for Lazio. The Biancocelesti must be ready for the ex-Lazio player as he has the ability to make a difference in the game.