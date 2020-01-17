AC Milan vs Udinese: Udinese travel to the San Siro

The teams

Tenth place AC Milan have had a tough campaign thus far in Serie A, but after collecting a much needed win, they will be hoping their fortunes are about to turn around for the better. Veteran signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic has already had an impact and will be looking to pounce on this shaky Udinese Calcio back-line.

However, from a Milan standpoint, Udinese should not be taken lightly as they have won three straight Serie A matches. Currently, they are in twelfth place and only one point behind the Rossoneri. After an impressive 3-0 win over US Sassuolo Calcio, Udinese will be hoping Milan will be their next victim come Sunday.

Potential lineups

Milan (4-4-2): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Andrea Conti, Mateo Musacchio, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Samu Castillejo, Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic, Giacomo Bonaventura; Rafael Leao, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Udinese (3-5-2): Juan Musso; Nicholas Opoku, Sebastien De Maio, Bram Nuytinck; Jens Stryger Larsen, Rodrigo de Paul, Mato Jajalo, Rolando Mandragora, Ken Sema; Kevin Lasagna, Stefano Okaka

Injuries

Milan coach Stefano Pioli looks to be missing; Leo Duarte, Ricardo Rodriguez, Davide Calabria, Lucas Biglia and Hakan Calhanoglu all due to injury.

Udinese will be without injured centre-back Samir.

Who to watch

The Rossoneri will look to their striking duo to do some damage and continue to build chemistry in hopes of salvaging their season. If Milan hope to get any attack it will most likely come through the likes of Ibrahimovic or Rafael Leao. Leao has looked a very promising prospect since coming over from Ligue 1 in the summer and will learn lots from the veteran Ibrahimovic.

From Udinese, look for their versatile midfielder and biggest threat, Rodrigo de Paul. The Argentine possesses great skill when on the ball, great pace and is a wonderful finisher. The midfielder has scored four goals on the season but will be hoping to add to that total in Sunday's match.

Match details

This clash between the tenth and twelfth place Serie A teams will take place at the famous San Siro on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m (GMT+1). Both sides will be looking to continue their recent winning ways and attempt to move up in the standings. But, expect there to be some goals in this one, as both teams have some trouble defending and possess a negative goal differential ratio.