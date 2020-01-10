Cagliari vs AC Milan: Can the Rossoneri finally secure a victory?  

The teams

After another disappointing match against UC Sampdoria, AC Milan will be hoping to get back to winning ways against this very tough Cagliari Calcio side. After playing out to a 0-0 draw on Monday against Sampdoria, Milan are now without a win in their last three Serie A matches and are struggling to move up in the standings. Unfortunately for the rossoneri weekends contest will not be any easier when they travel to Sardinia to play Cagliari, whom are having quite the remarkable season.

The Rossoblu currently sit in sixth place in the standings and manager Rolando Maran has the club playing some of their best football in recent years. However, they are coming off a tough 4-0 loss to Juventus FC last weekend and will be looking to get back to their winning ways.

Potential lineups

AC Milan (4-3-1-2): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Davide Calabria, Mateo Musacchio, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Rade Krunic, Ismael Bennacer, Giacomo Bonaventura; Lucas Paqueta; Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao

Cagliari (4-3-1-2): Robin Olsen; Paolo Farago, Fabio Pisacane, Ragnar Klavan, Luca Pellegrini; Marko Rog, Luca Cigarini, Nahitan Nandez; Radja Nainggolan; Joao Pedro, Giovanni Simeone

Injuries

Milan coach Stefano Pioli looks to be without the injured Leo Duarte, Ricardo Rodriguez, Lucas Biglia and attacker Ante Rebic

Cagliari look to have Luca Ceppitelli, Daniele Ragatzu and Leonardo Pavoletti all absent due to injuries.

Who to watch

After such a disappointing start to the season, Milan decided to bring back a familiar face in Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swede made a brief appearance off the bench last match and did not look out of place. The veteran attacker will be hoping to prove he still has some magic up his sleeve in order to save this Milan team from a disastrous campaign. Also, since joining in the summer from Real Madrid, Theo Hernandez has been one of the very few bright spots for Milan this season. Look for him flying up and down the left flank throughout the match.

From Cagliari, look for another veteran and familiar face in Radja Nainggolan. Since rejoining Cagliari in the summer from Internazionale, the midfielder has continuously proved he still has what it takes to be a game changer in this league. He will be the vital link between the midfield and attack. ​​​​​​​

Match details

The clash between these two teams will take place Saturday afternoon at the ​​​​​​​Sardegna Arena​​​​​​​​​​​​​​. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m (GMT+1), as both teams will be looking to collect a much needed victory.