Borussia Monchengladbach vs FC Koln preview: Foals aiming for derby win after defeat on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach will still see themselves in title contention, sitting only nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich with a game in hand.

Koln, however, have won eight out of their last ten, as they have their own ambitions of a bid for European football next season.

Foals will likely name an attacking line-up as they aim to do the double over the local rivals.

Koln, however, will aim to keep their free-scoring form going as they look to burst Gladbach’s bubble.

Last meeting

The last time the two sides met was at the RhienEnergy Stadium where Gladbach went out 0-1 winners.

Alassane Plea’s 14th-minute goal was enough to take the away side top of the league, which at the time pipped Koln in the relegation places.

This was the first time the sides had met since Koln’s relegation season two years ago – which they then bounced back from straight away.

Key battle

With a fully fit attacking setup for Gladbach, it may be backs against the wall for the visitors.

With a wealth of goals shared amongst the entire squad, Koln will be wary that goals could come from any player on the pitch.

Gladbach’s Plea, Lars Stindl and Marcus Thuram are all joint on eight goals this season, which shows the strength in depth in their attacking setup.

Stindl’s main threat has been changing the dynamic, giving the home side a more physical approach.

The presence of Koln’s top scorer Jhon Cordoba will prove a tough test for German International Matthias Ginter.

The centre back has featured in every minute of Gladbach’s campaign so far and is showing how much of a vital character is.

Team news

Monchengladbach will be without starman Denis Zakaria (knee), who has been influential in their terrific run so far.

However top scorer Plea will be available to play after an injury scare at the weekend.

Algerian full-back Ramy Bensebaini may start, who featured in their defeat to Borussia Dortmund at the weekend.

The Billy Goats are still without centre back Rafael Czichos, who suffered a serious spinal injury in February.