Borussia Dortmund sign Marius Wolf from Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Marius Wolf from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The forward had a breakout season for the Eagles this year, helping them to an eighth-place finish in the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal.

He has signed a five-year contract, running until 2023, at Signal Iduna Park.

Big contribution for Frankfurt

After playing for the youth teams of 1. FC Nürnberg and 1860 Munich, Wolf’s introduction to senior football was in the 2. Bundesliga with 1860, for whom he appeared 44 times before being snapped up by Hannover 96 in January 2016.

That move did not work out for him though, as he made just two appearances for a side struggling to keep its Bundesliga status, whilst even their relegation failed to create opportunities for him as he remained in their second team.

He was taken on loan by Frankfurt, and although it wasn’t until the start of the season just gone, once he had recovered from a shoulder injury, that he made his impact, he quickly established himself as a key member of Niko Kovac’s side. He contributed five goals and nine assists in 28 Bundesliga appearances and played in every match of their DFB-Pokal run as well, adding one further goal and two more assists.

Wolf aiming to win titles

His move to Frankfurt was made permanent in January, however it had become increasingly apparent that he would be playing elsewhere in the near future, with Dortmund activating a reported €5 million release clause in his contract, beating RB Leipzig and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim to his services.

Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc said that the 23-year-old is “a very promising player with high prospects.” He praised his “athletic ability and outstanding mentality” and believes these make him a perfect played for Borussia Dortmund.”

Wolf himself added that he is “very happy” to move to “such a big club” and to have “the opportunity to develop myself further.” He added that “my goal is to be successful with Dortmund in the years to come” and to win titles with the club.

He is the club’s second signing of the summer, following the arrival of Marwin Hitz from FC Augsburg, and he will link up with the side and new coach Lucien Favre in July. He is already one of four notable departures from Frankfurt however. Coach Kovac has joined Bayern Munich, Lukas Hradecky has signed for Bayer Leverkusen whilst Alexander Maier has now confirmed he will not sign a new deal with the club.

Quotes via Borussia Dortmund.