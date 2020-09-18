Bayern Munich 8-0 Schalke: Bayern win big on their Bundesliga return

Bayern Munich began their Bundesliga campaign in style, defeating Schalke 8-0 at the Allianz Arena on Friday afternoon. Serge Gnaby grabbed a hat-trick, while the likes of Leon Goretzka, Robert Lewandowksi, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, and Jamal Musiala also got onto the scoresheet. It was ultimately too easy for the Bavarians, who ran riot against a helpless Schalke side.

Story of the match

Unbelievably enough, it would only take Munich four minutes to grab their first goal of the campaign. Joshua Kimmich launched a long ball forward to Serge Gnabry, who settled the pass before taking a touch inside. From that point it was automatic, as the German curled a shot into the corner with his weaker left foot.

The following 15 minutes were quite evenly contested, with Schalke having a few half-chances on the counter, but it was always going to be the home side who scored the next goal. A loose ball in the area eventually fell to Thomas Muller, who smartly picked out Leon Goretzka on the edge of the box. The midfielder made no mistake with the finish, hitting a low spot past goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann.

Munich effectively put the contest to bed at the half hour mark, as Robert Lewandowski slotted home from the spot after winning the penalty himself.

The score was 3-0 going into the halftime break, which made things seem closer than they truly were. The Bavarians missed several chances in the first half, and could’ve been up by five goals or more at this point.

Bayern came out the blocks even faster at the start of the second half, scoring after just two minutes. Leroy Sane flew forwards on the break, using his pace to easily get past the defense before laying the ball off to Gnabry for a simple tap in.

Gnabry would go on to complete his hat-trick at the hour mark. Once again it was Sane who did the hard work, getting in behind and picking out his fellow German with a cheeky pass, setting up Gnabry to slam a shot into the back of the net.

It would be 6-0 only ten minutes later, as Muller got his name on the scoresheet with a textbook volley. The assist will be what everyone talks about, though, as Lewandowski set up his teammate with a skillful rabona cross.

As I was trying to type out how the last goal happened, Munich went on and scored another. Sane was finally able to mark his debut with a goal, streaking in behind once again before placing his shot into the bottom corner.

Bayern would get one last goal before the day was done, as 17-year-old Jamal Musiala slotted home from the edge of the area. It was the first senior goal for the Englishman, who will certainly be a player to watch out for this season.

Takeaways

Munich pick up where they left off

If there was going to be any game where Bayern slipped up, it was going to be this one.

Considering how many times they played last season, and the fact that there was a shortened summer break, Munich should have come into this matchup either tired or rusty. Instead, they started on fire, scoring early and often as they pretty much secured all three points within the opening 30 minutes.

Offseason signing Sane needed no time to get used to his new surroundings, instantly making an impact going forward and linking up well with Gnabry and Lewandowski.

It ended up being way too easy for Munich, who dominated from whistle to whistle. It’s still early, of course, but it seems Bayern may be even better this season than they were last season. That is a scary thought.

Schalke pick up where they left off as well

The Royal Blues also started this season the way they ended the last one, but in this case, that is not a good thing.

Schalke put up a fight early on, but they simply gave up after the first few goals went in. They also refused to learn from their previous mistakes, still playing a high line defensively while trying to pass out from the back. No one was surprised to see them concede eight, and if they keep playing like this, then they’ll be in serious relegation danger.

Manager David Wagner was already on the hot seat going into this match, and after this performance, it seems he only has a few more chances to save his job.

Man of the match - Serge Gnabry

The man who got the match ball at the end of the day, Gnabry was simply unstoppable.

Scoring a hat-trick is the perfect way to start the campaign, and the German did just that against Schalke. It’s not like his goals came in garbage time, either, as he had three before the hour mark. Using his speed and shooting ability to devastating effect, Gnabry put on an attacking masterclass, showcasing how good he’s become since leaving Arsenal.

With Sane and Lewandowski alongside him, the sky's the limit for Gnabry this season.