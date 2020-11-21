Hoffenheim 3-3 Stuttgart: Marc-Oliver Kempf salvages a point for Die Roten 

Stuttgart left it late but salvaged a point away to Hoffenheim thanks to a 93rd minute Marc-Oliver Kempf strike.

Having taken the lead on two occasions, the hosts were pegged back both times and will be bitterly disappointed to have dropped two points.

Story of the game

Stuttgart started the game better but it was Austria international Christoph Baumgartner who got the ball rolling after 16 minutes, finding space in the centre of the box before firing into the bottom right corner to give Hoffenheim a lead against the run of play.

Their lead only lasted two minutes, though, as Wataru Endo picked up the ball in midfield before feeding Argentine Nicolas Gonzalez, who dribbled into the box past three defenders before curling it into the bottom left corner beyond Oliver Baumann.

Despite the setback Hoffenheim dictated the play, but it was Stuttgart who next took the lead. Silas Wamangituka crossed in for Daniel Didavi who hit the bar with his header, but the ball rebounded out to Wamangituka who after hitting the post with the second rebound was able to smash it past Baumann at the third attempt.

At half Stuttgart would have been the happier of the two, as they had played good stuff and deserved their lead.

Hoffenheim came out fired up after the break and had an instant response. Three minutes after the break Andrej Kramaric slotted a through ball for debutant Ryan Sessengnon who blasted the ball into the roof of the net beyond Gregor Kobel for his first Bundesliga goal.

From then on it was the hosts in the driving seat, winning second balls and dictating the tempo, with Kramaric having the best of their chances which Kobel was able to parry away.

They got their breakthrough via the penalty spot. Florian Grillisch did well to move into the box before being bundled over by Waldermar Anton. VAR confirmed the decision and Kramaric stepped up to send Kobel the wrong way.

It looked as if Hoffenheim would just see the game out but right at the death center back Marc-Oliver Kempf popped up to salvage a point for Stuttgart and cap off a thrilling encounter in some style.

Takeaways

Hoffenheim need to keep the ball out

It's been a weird season for Hoffenheim. Having ended Bayern Munich's ridiculous winning run they seemed well placed to kick on and continue their great form but it just hasn't happened. They have Kramaric, so goals will come, but they need to work on keeping them out. This was the second home game in a row they've shipped three goals to one of the weaker teams in the league, and it simply can't continue.

Nicolas Gonzalez is key

It seems obvious to say but Nicolas Gonzalez is head and shoulders above his Stuttgart teammates. Everything good in the first half came through him and when he was forced off they were a shadow of the side from before. Hoffenheim were able to turn the screw and nearly took the points in his absence.

Man of the match - Andrej Kramaric

Kramaric drags this side forward kicking and screaming, and while his goal came from the spot he was a nuisance throughout, popping up with an assist too. The Kramaric that showed up today couldn't be further from the one who washed up on English shores at Leicester City.