StarHub secures six-year deal to broadcast Premier League matches

When the new season kicks off on 6 August 2022, Starhub intends to bring customers “live” coverage of all 380 Premier League matches in crystal clear HD quality, across any network, any device, and anytime. StarHub will be rolling out open and flexible access to all customers and aims to make the hugely popular matches more accessible and affordable to Singaporeans.

StarHub announced that the full pricing details will be revealed in June

The firm will be launching a new series of sports channels in July 2022, called Hub Premier, which will telecast the Premier League. Hub Premier will be available on StarHub TV+ box, mobile app, and through customers’ preferred web browsers. Leading up to the Premier League, Hub Premier will air the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy 2022, which will see Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC going head-to-head at the National Stadium in Singapore, on 15 July 2022.

A spokesperson from StarHub told VAVEL that they aim to provide customers with their preferred content.

“With StarHub TV+, we have been leading the market for delivering a new way of enjoying entertainment, with or without a set-top box, based on customers’ preferences. This is part of our DARE+ five-year transformation strategy to deliver to customers their favourite content on any screen. We will continue to work towards enhancing the OTT experience for our customers,” he said. (OTT or over-the-top media services are those that are offered directly via the Internet, bypassing traditional platforms such as cable or broadcast)

Premier League fans can look forward to innovative, never-seen-before features, such as split-screen viewing, performance statistics, and more. Other highlights include on-demand match replays – a useful feature for Singapore viewers, as a number of games are aired during the wee hours.

Besides the Premier League, other top-tier sporting events on StarHub TV+ include Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1, and Serie A, all four tennis Grand Slams, Formula 1, MotoGP, NBA, and more. These programmes are available to customers with a Sports+ Pass, at $24.99 per month with a two-year contract.

“We forge exclusive multi-year partnerships with like-minded partners, such as beIN and The Premier League, to serve up Singapore’s widest stable of sporting events to our customers. This year, we secured several major sports properties, such as the Australian Open and the French Open. By carefully curating various Entertainment bundles according to customers’ viewing needs, this ensures they are competitively priced while still reflecting the value of coverage,” said the spokesperson for StarHub.

It is understood the cross-carriage arrangement between Singtel and StarHub, which has been in place since 2013, will continue for live EPL broadcasts on TV.

Singtel customers currently pay $64.90 a month to watch the English Premier League on TV and $49.90 a month on its video streaming service Cast.