Didier Deschamps emphasises "team spirit" of France win over Morocco

Morocco's dreams of going all the way in Qatar were shattered by reigning champions France, who beat the African side 2-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium.

An early close range effort from Théo Hernandez put France in control early on.

Despite Morocco's efforts to get back in the game, substitute Randal Kolo Muani scored within a minute of coming off the bench for France with just eleven minutes left to play, to send France into a second successive world cup final.

Credit must be given to Morocco despite the result. They became the first African side in the history of the world cup to reach the semi-final stage, whilst beating the likes of Belgium, Spain and Portugal to get to the last four.

However, it is France who progress, sealing another successful tournament for Les Bleus, one which could get better with victory on Sunday in the final.

Didier Deschamps

France boss Didier Deschamps spoke to the press after the game, expressing his delight at the result: (Quotes from the Independent)

“I’m always proud when I achieve a result like this and it is great to have got through to the final, it wasn’t an easy victory,”

“We showed our quality and experience and team spirit. We had to dig deep, even in the challenging moments in the match and as coach I’m very proud and pleased with my players."

“I don’t really think about myself but of course I appreciate we have had this success and I’m pleased for them.”

He also spoke about his players' health, and how it has been affected in the preparation for his sides' world cup game:

“In Doha, temperatures have fallen a little bit, you have air conditioning which is on all the time. We are trying to be careful so it doesn’t spread and players have made great efforts out on the pitch and obviously their immune systems suffer.

“We are taking all necessary precautions, we are trying to make sure it doesn’t spread but viruses are of course infectious and we have to take precautions against it."

Deschamps also touched upon the challenge of Argentina, with the Final on Sunday being Lionel Messi's last game at the world cup, after the PSG forward announced that Sunday would be his finale:

“Messi has been in scintillating form since the beginning of the tournament, four years ago things were different of course,”

“This Argentina side is different to the one we played four years ago.

“We have two sides with a great deal of quality and it will be up to key players to make a difference, maybe the team that makes fewest mistakes will win the game.”