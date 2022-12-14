France 2-0 Morocco: Les Blues edge past Atlas Lions to reach second straight World Cup final

France have advanced to the 2022 World Cup final, but not without its share of stressful moments from tournament Cinderella in Morocco, though Les Blues did a 2-0 victory in the semi-finals at the Al-Bayt Stadium.

The Atlas Lions held steady despite losing defender Nayef Aguerd to injury before a ball was kicked after he was named to the starting lineup and falling behind on Theo Hernandez's fifth-minute goal.

Seeking a second straight title, Didier Deschamps' men ensured they would get that opportunity when Randal Kolo Muani, who had been on the field for all of 44 seconds, turned home Kylian Mbappe's deflected shot 11 minutes from time.

Morocco lost a second defender and captain Romain Saiss to injury 20 minutes into the game, but supported by their passionate fans, they came close to an equalizer Jawad El-Yamiq seeing his overhead kick kept out by both the post and Les Blues goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Ibarhima Konate was superb in defense for France, helping his side remain calm and composed and they had further chances of their own, Olivier Giroud striking the woodwork in the opening 45 minutes.

France will face Argentina in what promises to be a mouthwatering final on Sunday while Morocco is off to the third-place play-off against Croatia on Saturday.

Story of the match

Morocco manager Walid Regragui planned to switch to a five-man back line, but Aguerd's injury forced him to change those plans after being forced to withdraw him prior to kick-off.

Les Blues took advantage of the confusion, the outstanding Antoine Griezmann capitalizing on an error by El-Yamiq and cutting the ball back for Mbappe, who saw his shot blocked and subsequently fall to Hernandez to convert.

Embed from Getty Images

That goal was the first by an opposing player against the Atlas Lions, who had only conceded an own goal against Canada in the group stages, in their previous five matches.

Azzedine Ounahi brought out a fine save by Lloris with a shot from long distance and Hakim Ziyech dragged an effort wide, before Les Blues went close at the other end as Giroud struck the post from Konate's long pass.

Following that chance, Morocco suffered another blow as Saiss, also an injury doubt for this semi-final, was forced off.

The Atlas Lions were undeterred and asked questions of the defending champions, particularly down the right flank with goal scorer Hernandez exposed due to Mbappe's advanced positioning.

Morocco had shouts for a penalty ignored, but Sofiane Boufal was deemed to have fouled Hernandez and at the other end, France continued to press for a second goal.

Aurelien Tchouameni, who opened the scoring against England, created chances in short order for Mbappe and Giroud, but the Africans who came closest, El Yawiq watching his overhead kick come back off the post from a corner.

Regragui's men carried the momentum gained from the end of the first half to the start of the second, pinning France back, dominating possession, but failing to break through.

Konate was a standout in the Les Blues back-line having been forced into the starting XI after Dayot Upamecano was ruled out, along with Adrien Dayot, with illness.

Morocco sub Abderazzak Hamdallah looked set to equalize, but he took too long to get his shot off and shortly after, Kolo Muani, not on the pitch even a minute, found France's second.

Embed from Getty Images

The Atlas Lions kept fighting, the brilliant Ounahi firing over in stoppage time, before his deflected shot fell to Hamdallah, who also failed to convert.

Despite the defeat, Morocco can be proud of their tournament in which they created history and memories that will last forever, with one more match to go on Saturday.

Player of the match: Antoine Griezmann

His efforts on the defensive end, getting in numerous blocks and always being in the right position despite playing up front, were impeccable and especially vital as France were forced to play without the ball more than they were used to.