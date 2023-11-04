Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga match
FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - APRIL 04: Morten Thorsby of 1. FC Union Berlin looks dejected after the DFB Cup quarter final match between Eintracht Frankfurt and 1. FC Union Berlin at Deutsche Bank Park on April 4, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
17:425 hours ago

Stay Tuned

We will have live updates right here on VAVEL.com as Union Berlin welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to Köpenick.

This is one you will not want to miss as Union look to end their poor form at the hands of in-form Frankfurt.

On paper, the result seems inevitable but fortunately for us, football isn't played on paper.

 

17:375 hours ago

Head Coach: Urs Fischer

Whilst the Board has come out in support of Fischer, the Union Head Coach is, inevitably, feeling the pressure. In his pre-match press conference, Fischer told the press:

"We've drawn up a plan for how we want to approach the game and have to push ourselves to the limit for 90 minutes, because Frankfurt are very stable at the moment,” said Union’s head coach Urs Fischer during his regular press conference on Friday afternoon. “They had a few problems at the start of the season, but they've now found their feet. You can clearly see the coach's signature: they are variable in their positional play, have enormous pace on the wings and are dangerous from set pieces. Their strikers are agile and lively, and always get behind the defence."

"We'll do everything we can to win the game and make sure that Union don't win back any of their self-confidence due to a poor opening phase on our part,” said Eintracht coach, Topmöller, meanwhile. “We have to be brutal from the very first minute, we are very well prepared and confident that we can take something with us."

17:325 hours ago

TV coverage

In Germany, Sky are showing the game live. There will also be an audio stream on rbb24 Inforadio and rbb24. With Sky Sports UK showing Dortmund vs Bayern Munich after this game, VAVEL.com is the only place you will be able to follow Union Berlin vs Frankfurt as it happens.
17:275 hours ago

Timings

Union Berlin vs Frankfurt kick-off is 15:30 local time and 14:30 in the UK. 

Elsewhere:

India, 19:30 

New York, USA, 10:30 

Brazil, 11:30 

17:225 hours ago

Head-to-Head

The first meeting between the two clubs was more than twenty years ago. 

Union lost 4-0 at home and since then have won just three times out of 15 encounters.

However, last time out, Union ran out 2-0 winners at home, thanks to goals from suspended Rani Khedira and German international, Kevin Behrens. 

 

17:176 hours ago

Key player: Eintracht Frankfurt

If Gotze is fit, and it is a big if, he and his side will be looking to Omar Marmoush for attacking impetus. 

The Egyptian has scored four goals in his last 240 minutes of action.

Marmoush has completed 90 minutes just twice in the last two seasons but he is not wasting his opportunities this time around.

His two goals against Dortmund came inside the opening 25 minutes and he is already halfway to his highest career goal tally.

Union's defence will need to be alert to Marmoush's fast starts if they are to have any happen of victory.

17:126 hours ago

Key player: Union Berlin

Sheraldo Becker has led the line and the side throughout this poor run of form.

Union's captain often provides the tempo and the width but has scored only twice since September, a brace at home to Braga in the Champions League.

If Union are to have any chance of winning a game, Becker will need to find his shooting boots. 

The hosts xG has rarely got above 0.5 all season and they managed just two shots on target last time out.

Desperate times call for heroes... Becker needs to pick up the phone. 

17:076 hours ago

Predicted line-up: Eintracht Frankfurt

If Gotze does find fitness in time, he will bring a smile to many Frankfurt fans.

Grahl; Tuta, Koch, Pacho; Buta, Larsson, Skhiri, Max; Gotze, Chaibi; Marmoush

17:026 hours ago

Predicted line-up: Union Berlin

It is still unclear when Chelsea loanee, David Fofana will be welcomed back into the side after internal issues with Head Coach, Urs Fischer and so it is unlikely the side will change much from last week's defeat:

Ronnow; Bonucci, Knoche, Leite; Trimmel, Laidouni, Kral, Aaronson, Gosens; Becker, Behrens

16:576 hours ago

Team news: Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt will have to do without Simon Simoni and Sebastian Rode due to injuries. 

Kevin Trapp and Mario Gotze are also in doubt with back issues.

Mehdi Loune and William Pacho complete the injury list.

16:526 hours ago

Team news: Union Berlin

Union Berlin are without Rani Khedira through suspension following his red card against Werder Bremen last weekend. 

Janik Haberer is suffering with illness and requires a late fitness test.

Danilho Doekhi, Josip Juranovic and Andras Schafer are all confirmed out with injuries.

16:476 hours ago

Officials

The Referee for this match is Jablonski who has been in charge of four Bundesliga games so far this season.

He has yet to give out a red card but averages 3 yellow cards per game. 

This will be the first time the Referee has officiated Union Berlin

16:426 hours ago

Form guide: Eintracht Frankfurt

The visitors travel to the capital in 7th place and a run of five games without defeat.

Leading the chasing pack for European qualification, Frankfurt are four points off Hoffenheim and full of confidence. Following a 3-1 win away to Hoffenheim in mid-October, Frankfurt have beaten HJK in the Europa Conference League and Victoria Koln in the DFB Pokal, interspersed by a 3-3 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the league. The odds for victory against Union are stacked in favour of Frankfurt.

16:376 hours ago

Form guide: Union Berlin

In recent seasons, Köpenick has been a fortress for Union Berlin.

After an unbeaten season at home last year lifted die Eisernen into the Champions League for the first time, this season's form has seen them reach unprecedented lows.

Following 11 consecutive defeats in all competitions, Union find themselves 15th in the Bundesliga, one place above the relegation zone.

In midweek, Union lost to Stuttgart in the DFB Pokal and a week ago, the hosts went down to Werder Bremen as Rani Khedira was sent off. Something has to give for Urs Fischer's side to turnaround this dire streak but it will take an almighty effort to beat Eintracht Frankfurt this afternoon.

16:326 hours ago

Match information

The match will be played at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in Köpenick. 

It is always a hostile affair when Union Berlin are at home, cheered on by over 22,000 Unioners in a compact and raucous stadium.

If you ever get the chance, it is a stadium and atmosphere like no other in European football.

16:276 hours ago

Stay Tuned

My name is Oscar and I will be your host for this Bundesliga game from the German capital.

You will receive all the pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live, here on VAVEL.

So stay tuned for what will be an enthralling encounter between two sides in very different form. 

16:226 hours ago

Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023/24 Bundesliga tie between Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt live updates!
VAVEL Logo