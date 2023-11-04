Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga match

ADVERTISEMENT
Head Coach: Urs Fischer
"We've drawn up a plan for how we want to approach the game and have to push ourselves to the limit for 90 minutes, because Frankfurt are very stable at the moment,” said Union’s head coach Urs Fischer during his regular press conference on Friday afternoon. “They had a few problems at the start of the season, but they've now found their feet. You can clearly see the coach's signature: they are variable in their positional play, have enormous pace on the wings and are dangerous from set pieces. Their strikers are agile and lively, and always get behind the defence."
"We'll do everything we can to win the game and make sure that Union don't win back any of their self-confidence due to a poor opening phase on our part,” said Eintracht coach, Topmöller, meanwhile. “We have to be brutal from the very first minute, we are very well prepared and confident that we can take something with us."
Head-to-Head
Union lost 4-0 at home and since then have won just three times out of 15 encounters.
However, last time out, Union ran out 2-0 winners at home, thanks to goals from suspended Rani Khedira and German international, Kevin Behrens.
Key player: Eintracht Frankfurt
The Egyptian has scored four goals in his last 240 minutes of action.
Marmoush has completed 90 minutes just twice in the last two seasons but he is not wasting his opportunities this time around.
His two goals against Dortmund came inside the opening 25 minutes and he is already halfway to his highest career goal tally.
Union's defence will need to be alert to Marmoush's fast starts if they are to have any happen of victory.
Key player: Union Berlin
Union's captain often provides the tempo and the width but has scored only twice since September, a brace at home to Braga in the Champions League.
If Union are to have any chance of winning a game, Becker will need to find his shooting boots.
The hosts xG has rarely got above 0.5 all season and they managed just two shots on target last time out.
Desperate times call for heroes... Becker needs to pick up the phone.
Predicted line-up: Eintracht Frankfurt
Grahl; Tuta, Koch, Pacho; Buta, Larsson, Skhiri, Max; Gotze, Chaibi; Marmoush
Predicted line-up: Union Berlin
Ronnow; Bonucci, Knoche, Leite; Trimmel, Laidouni, Kral, Aaronson, Gosens; Becker, Behrens
Team news: Eintracht Frankfurt
Kevin Trapp and Mario Gotze are also in doubt with back issues.
Mehdi Loune and William Pacho complete the injury list.
Team news: Union Berlin
Janik Haberer is suffering with illness and requires a late fitness test.
Danilho Doekhi, Josip Juranovic and Andras Schafer are all confirmed out with injuries.
Officials
He has yet to give out a red card but averages 3 yellow cards per game.
This will be the first time the Referee has officiated Union Berlin
Form guide: Eintracht Frankfurt
Leading the chasing pack for European qualification, Frankfurt are four points off Hoffenheim and full of confidence. Following a 3-1 win away to Hoffenheim in mid-October, Frankfurt have beaten HJK in the Europa Conference League and Victoria Koln in the DFB Pokal, interspersed by a 3-3 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the league. The odds for victory against Union are stacked in favour of Frankfurt.
Form guide: Union Berlin
After an unbeaten season at home last year lifted die Eisernen into the Champions League for the first time, this season's form has seen them reach unprecedented lows.
Following 11 consecutive defeats in all competitions, Union find themselves 15th in the Bundesliga, one place above the relegation zone.
In midweek, Union lost to Stuttgart in the DFB Pokal and a week ago, the hosts went down to Werder Bremen as Rani Khedira was sent off. Something has to give for Urs Fischer's side to turnaround this dire streak but it will take an almighty effort to beat Eintracht Frankfurt this afternoon.
Match information
It is always a hostile affair when Union Berlin are at home, cheered on by over 22,000 Unioners in a compact and raucous stadium.
If you ever get the chance, it is a stadium and atmosphere like no other in European football.
