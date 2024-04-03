In recent years, the Bundesliga has seen some pretty poor teams. Whether it be the Greuther Furth side of 2021/22 that won just three games all season. Or the more well known Schalke side of 20/21 that finished on just 16 points.

To find the Bundesliga’s worst team we have to go all the way back to the swingin’ sixties to a little club called Tasmania Berlin.

Separated from the rest of Berlin by a wall and the rest of West Germany by over 100 miles of East German territory as well as another wall, 1960s West Berlin was a pretty complicated place.

Described as "the testicles of the west" by former leader of the Soviet Union, Nikita Khrushchev, it’s fair to say Berlin was pretty important to the western allies. With them desperately trying to keep the isolated half city integrated with wider West Germany.

Hertha's dodgy dealings

One of the methods of integration was through football. Luckily for them West Berlin’s biggest club, Hertha BSC was a mainstay in the Bundesliga and was as much a part of the division as any other club. But that all changed ahead of the 1965/66 season…

At the time the DFB (Deutsche Fussball Bund) had very strict financial regulations thanks to football only recently becoming professional. But to gain an edge teams would often make illegal backhand payments to players, to persuade them to come to or stay at their club.

As I illuded to earlier, Berlin at that time wasn’t exactly the most desirable place to live thanks to its unstable political situation. So in order to stay competitive in the Bundesliga, Hertha had to supersede all other teams’ huge illegal payments to players to convince them to move to Berlin.

As expected, Hertha's dodgy dealings were caught and as a punishment they were relegated to the second division.

But to keep Berlin connected to the rest of the country, the West German government wanted to ensure that West Berlin had a team in the Bundesliga at all times. So they began looking for Hertha’s replacement.

Tennis Borussia Berlin had already failed in the Bundesliga promotion stage and were deemed too weak. Second placed Regionalliga Berlin side Spandauer SV declined the offer, probably foreseeing the impending doom that would befall an amateur team placed randomly in the first division.

So the DFB looked to third placed club Tasmania Berlin who gladly accepted their offer.

Tas-Mania

Surprisingly, Tasmania actually won their first game. Beating Karlsruher 2-0 in front of 81,000 spectators at the Olympiastadion. But things went very very wrong shortly after.

With a ragtag bunch of amateur players cobbled together at a moment’s notice (with some even being called home from holiday early to play) it was clear almost immediately that Tasmania weren’t good enough for the Bundesliga.

They went a staggering eight months until their second and final win, finishing bottom of the Bundesliga on a pitiful eight points.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg. Some of the unwanted Bundesliga all-time records that Tasmania racked up beggar belief.

Their points tally of just eight and their two wins were of course the lowest in the league’s history.

They also recorded the most losses with 28, the worst goal difference with -93, the fewest goals scored with just 15 and the most goals conceded, with them letting in an eyewatering 108.

Ridiculous right? We’re only getting started…

Tasmania Berlin recorded the longest winless streak, with them going 31 games with a win. A record that Schalke’s 20/21 side very nearly broke.

They suffered the biggest home loss in Bundesliga history losing 9-0 to Meidericher SV (now known as MSV Duisburg)

Staying on the subject of poor home form they also registered the lowest attendance in Bundesliga history, with just 827 coming to watch them host Borussia Monchengladbach.

Alongside that they also broke the record for most consecutive league defeats with 10, and to this day are still the only Bundesliga team to have never won an away game.

After their short and not-so-sweet Bundesliga cameo, Tasmania would remain a relatively competitive second division club until their bankruptcy in 1973.

Shortly after, a successor club was created with a slight name change. Nowadays you can still find them playing in the Berlin district of Neukolln in the NOFV Oberliga Nord, the fifth tier.