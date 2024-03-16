RB Leipzig destroyed the bottom three club Köln 5-1 thanks to immense performances from Xavi Simons and Loïs Openda.

Xavi Simons opened the scoring in the fifteenth minute as he finished off a well-worked move.

Only three minutes later, Sargis Adamyan finally scored a goal in the Bundesliga as he netted from close range following a corner.

This meant the first half was relatively close as the teams went into half time level despite Leipzig racking up some neat chances.

However, three goals in seven minutes in the second half meant Leipzig moved past a hard-working side in Müngersdorf with relative ease.

Loïs Openda's double in four minutes meant he moved within two goals of ex-Köln player Serhou Guirassy in the race for the Torjägerkanone.

Finally, Yussuf Poulsen put the icing on the cake as he netted his usual goal against Köln late on following a substitute appearance.

Köln are fighting for 16th place at best

Köln remain in 16th place in the Bundesliga, however they are seven points off Bochum and are a long way off the sides out of the bottom three.

Currently both Mainz and Darmstadt are below them and are both within two and five points respectively of the Billy Goats.

Another issue for Timo Schultz's team has been goals as the side who play at the RheinEnergie Stadion have managed only twenty goals this campaign.

In the Bundesliga, this is the joint-worst tally (with Mainz).

RB Leipzig can make it back into the top four

Despite Dortmund's strength in getting points in the Bundesliga this year, Leipzig can be encouraged by the result that they can push towards the top four.

Marco Rose's side only have the league to focus on, as opposed to BVB who have one eye on the Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid .

As well as this, there is a small glimpse of hope that Stuttgart (who currently sit in third) may drop down the table and fall outside the top four.

However, this seems unlikely as the seven point gap seems a little too large.

Although, with Stuttgart's lack of experience there is always a possibility that they may not be able to see out the campaign.

1. FC Köln need to play to Faride Alidou's strengths

Time and time again versus Leipzig, Köln's Faride Alidou was making promising runs.

In spite of this, the Köln players were unable to play the ball into his path due to poor decision-making and passes.

His pace has been utilised from time to time by Timo Schultz's side, and it is evident that not enough has been made of the importance of him being able to get in-behind.

Alidou has fallen in favour since the arrival of Timo Schultz in January and played a key part in the win against Frankfurt and the draw last weekend against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

His four goals in the Bundesliga are something Köln as a side can build upon and making his loan move from Eintracht Frankfurt permanent should be a priority in the summer.

Other alternatives in the Köln squad include: Damion Downs (who scored with his second touch vs Borussia Mönchengladbach last weekend) and Davie Selke (who is the Billy Goats top scorer this campaign).

RB Leipzig have to do everything to keep Xavi Simons

In Xavi Simons, RB Leipzig have one of the brightest young talents in the whole of Europe.

Despite this, the Dutch midfielder is only on-loan for this season from Paris Saint-Germain.

The twenty-year-old has produced seven goals and assists each in the Bundesliga this season and has revolutionised the role of an attacking midfielder in German football.

His explosive pace and finesse on the ball mean that he is someone that Leipzig will wish to keep in order to build upon for the future.

However, keeping such a player will no doubt come with a price as PSG will be reluctant to let such a talent go for cheap.​​