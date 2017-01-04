Cleber seals Santos switch

Image credit: Joachim Sielski/Bongarts/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Hamburger SV confirmed that Cleber Reis had left the club to join Santos FC in Brazil.

The Brazilian defender has returned to his homeland for what is believe to be a €2.3m. The length of his contract at the historical Sao Paulo-based side is not yet known.

He is the second centre-back to depart the Volksparkstadion in as many days, with Emir Spahic being released by the club yesterday.

Back to Brazil

Cleber spent two-and-a-half years with the Rothosen, through which he made 44 appearances and scored two goals.

He is most fondly remembered for his contribution to the relegation play-off victory over Karlsruher SC, where he set up Nicolai Müller to ensure a 2-1 win.

His move will give the club some much-needed funds to help Markus Gisdol start and form the sort of squad he wants at HSV.

Centre-back situation at HSV

The 26-year-old, along with Spahic, were said not to be a part of Gisdol's plans. As a result, rumours have been going round as to possible replacements.

Mergim Mavraj has already linked up with HSV and stories of Neven Subotic and Holger Badstuber potentially joining have been frequent.

That movement now leaves Gidsol with just Mavraj and Johan Djourou as his natural centre-backs, although he has already stripped the latter of his captaincy.

Albin Ekdal and Gideon Jung can both play in the heart of defence but it is understandable that the new head coach is keen to add to his back-line.

In terms of other additions to the squad, things have been relatively quiet on that front as the squad prepare to head for the Middle East and their training camp.

Four youngster have been afforded the chance to join them: Oliver Oschkenat (23), Vasilije Janjicic (18), Jonas Behounek (18) and Fiete Arp (16).