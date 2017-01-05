Hegeler swaps Berlin for Bristol

Image credit: City-Press/City-Press/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Hertha BSC confirmed that Jens Hegeler had left the club to join Championship outfit, Bristol City.

The midfielder has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Ashton Gate, for a fee which Bild believe to be in the region of €300,000.

Time for a new adventure

Hegeler has spent time at various German clubs and at the highest level, making 159 Bundesliga appearances.

He has featured for Hertha, Bayer Leverkusen, FC Augsburg and 1. FC Nürnberg, while also featuring five times in the UEFA Champions League for Leverkusen.

The 28-year-old is now venturing outside Germany for the first time and, aside from his younger days, the top tier.

However, the enticement of a fresh start and more playing time - whether that be at centre-back or centre-midfield - is hard to resist.

Hegeler has his say

Speaking to Bristol City Player HD, Hegeler said: “It was always a dream to come and play in England. I was very glad when I found out the club was watching me."

The midfielder confirmed, “I visited Bristol a week ago to have a look around at the city, the club and the stadium. I’m delighted we’ve got the deal done now." He added, “It’s a great stadium and I’m looking forward to playing in it for the first time."

Despite the lack of media coverage of the English second division in Germany, Hegeler went off word of mouth recommendation: “I’ve seen a few Championship matches. Not all of them are shown on German TV, but I have former team-mates who play in the league so I’ve caught up with their games from time to time."

He also credited Hertha's Ivorian star for pointing him in the direction of England, “Salomon Kalou was a team-mate of mine at Berlin and he said that the English game is great and I should come and play here."