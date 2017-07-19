Stuttgart make left-back Ailton sixth summer signing

Ailton poses with Stuttgart colours. | Photo: VfB Stuttgart.

VfB Stuttgart have made their sixth signing of the summer transfer window by bringing in Ailton Ferreira Silva, known simply as Ailton.

The Brazilian left-back arrives from GD Estoril Praia for just under €1 million, signing a four-year deal with the Reds.

Experience in Brazil, Azerbaijan and Portgual

Ailton came through the ranks with Fluminense in his homeland, making his debut in 2013, and only officially left the club at the beginning of July after a series of loan moves.

After spells with Botafogo Esporte Clube Jacobina and Azerbaijani side Neftchi Baku, he joined Estori last summer, giving him the opportunity to play in Liga Nos. He made 18 league appearances last season, whilst he scored his only goal for the club in the Taça de Portugal – one of four strikes he has to his name in professional football.

Despite permanently becoming an Estori player this summer, they have taken the opportunity to sell him on instead to Stuttgart, who are preparing to make a return to the Bundesliga after a season away.

Another Brazilian joining the Swabians

Speaking on the club’s website, director of sport Jan Schindelemiser confirmed that Ailton would provide competition for Emiliano Insúa in the left-back role. “He recommended himself with consistently good performances in Portugal,” he commented, adding that they believe that “he can enrich our squad with the quality he possesses.”

Ailton himself is “very happy” to make the move to Stuttgart and hopes to take “the opportunity to prove myself here.” He observed that the Bundesliga is “one of the strongest leagues in Europe” whilst his new club has had several Brazilian players in the past – including Dunga, Giovane Elber and Marcelo Bordon.

He will join fellow new signings Orel Mangala, Anastasios Donis, Chadrac Akolo, Dzenis Burnic and Ron-Robert Zieler at the Mercedes-Benz Arena next season, and will hope to make a big impact.

He has been given the number 29 shirt for the coming season.

Quotes via VfB Stuttgart.