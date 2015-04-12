Danny Garcia edges Lamont Peterson by majority decision

Danny Garcia defeated Lamont Peterson and held on to win in the late stages of their fight to win a majority decision in their bout Saturday night at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

The unified junior welterweight champion Garcia built an early lead against the light welterweight to ensure he remained undefeated (30-0) with two scores of 115-113. The third judge ruled the fight to be a draw at 114-114.

Both fighters were in Brooklyn last year, and both parties expressed their desires to come back sometime this year to fight one another.

Although there was no title on the line, Garcia wanted to prove himself after he landed some strong right hand combinations early on. The crowd even began to chant his name at one point as he persistently went after Peterson.

Peterson began to fight back in the latter stages as he tried to get himself back into the fight. Some aggressive fighting found him back Garcia into the ropes and land some big blows on his opponent. However, Garcia landed a hard uppercut on Peterson in the ninth round to shake up the American.

Peterson tried to refresh himself as he danced around the ring as if to tell Garcia ‘come and get me.’

The 11th round became scrappy as both fighters began to land big blows in an attempt to finish off the opponent. Peterson landed several big body shots on Garcia as both fighters took a step back to take breathers.

Both fighters tried to get the upper hand on the score cards as both went after one another, swinging as quick and hard as they could. Both continued the wild exchange through the final two minutes of the fight, drawing a standing ovation from the crowd, the largest boxing crowd in the two-and-a-half year history of the arena.

To show just how close the fight was, after the ruling was made and both fighters embraced, Garcia appears to say to Peterson ‘I lost.’