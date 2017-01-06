WTA Auckland: Ana Konjuh reaches final after tough three set win over Julia Goerges

Ana Konjuh is in the final of the ASB Classic after a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Julia Goerges. The 19-year old will be looking for her second career title in as many finals.

Konjuh takes opening set behind one break of serve

Each player had decidedly different quarterfinal matches. Konjuh played just three games (winning them all) before Naomi Osaka retired with an injury while Goerges came from 6-1, 3-0 down to stun third seed Caroline Wozniacki. After the first five games went to the server, Konjuh struck with the only break of the set behind some impressive groundstrokes.

It wasn't easy for the Croatian to close the set out as her final two service games lasted 24 points, Goerges with chances to break in both instances, but failing to do so and therefore Konjuh put the first set in her column.

Goerges holds on to win second set after letting big lead slip

The second set told a much different story than the first as Goerges blazed to a 4-1 lead behind her own power game and confident serving. Sensing the momentum shifting, Konjuh made a run and put together a hold and break to get the set back on serve at 5-4.

Serving to level the set and stay in it, the teenager double faulted on back-to-back points at deuce to hand the German the second set and force a deciding third set.

Konjuh takes deciding set behind early break, reaches second career final

The final set saw an immediate break by Konjuh on her third chance of Goerges' opening service game. Armed with the lead, the Croatian sought to back it up and did so, but not without some perilous moments.

The fourth game was the German's chance to rescue the deficit as she was handed three chances to break back, but she was unable to take any of them. After that scare, Konjuh efficiently held the rest of the way to reach her second career final.

Unseeded Davis awaits Konjuh in the championship match

The eighth seed's opponent in Saturday's final is American Lauren Davis. Davis won the only previous matchup between the two at this very same tournament in 2014, but Konjuh was just a 16-year old newcomer and is a far different player now.